Ottawa man charged with rape

May 11—OTTAWA — An Ottawa man is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond following his arraignment this week on charges of rape.

Brian Gonzales, 33, appeared in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, that had been returned against him by the February session of the grand jury.

According to the indictment, Gonzales did on Aug. 7 of last year engage in sexual conduct with a female who was approximately 24 years of age at the time and whose ability to consent was "substantially impaired" due to her advanced state of intoxication. The indictment also alleges that Gonzales continued to "forcibly engage in sexual contact" with Jane Doe even after she requested he stop.

Gonzales waived extradition from Webb County, Texas, on May 5 and is currently being housed at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

A pre-trial hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 26.