Ottawa man indicted in Wood County on sex-related charges

Nov. 16—BOWLING GREEN — An Ottawa man has been indicted by a Wood County grand jury on charges that include attempted rape, a second-degree felony; importuning, a felony of the third degree; and fifth-degree felony counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools.

The indictment alleges that Neil Diemer, 54, on or about Sept. 8 of this year attempted to engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 13. The attempted rape charge includes the specification for the forfeiture of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which allegedly was used to facilitate the offense.

The importuning charge alleges that Diemer solicited a person under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity through the use of a telecommunications device.

He was released on a $6,500 cash bond and was required to wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.

A pre-trial hearing was set for Jan. 11.