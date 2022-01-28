Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Police in Canada's capital have called in reinforcements as the first trucks in a convoy organized to protest the Canadian government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers arrive in the capital. (Jan. 28)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Freedom Convoy' of Truckers Bound for Ottawa Passes Through New Brunswick

    A convoy of truck drivers crossing Canada to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border travel was in New Brunswick on Thursday, January 27, as it drove toward Ottawa.As of January 15, Canada has required truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or face a two-week quarantine period when crossing back into Canada from the US.From January 22, the US Department of Homeland Security has required “non-US individuals” to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination when entering the country through land ports and ferry terminals at both the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders.Emily Ternoey says this footage shows supporters of the truckers gathered along a highway in Moncton, New Brunswick.The convoy was expected to reach Ottawa on January 29, local media reported.The Canadian Trucking Alliance trade group said in a statement that “the vast majority” of Canadian truckers are vaccinated and that it “strongly disapproves” of the convoy protest. Credit: Emily Ternoey via Storyful

  • Canadian truckers protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    "Canadian truckers rule," tweeted Musk, who in September 2020 said he would not get vaccinated for COVID-19 on the grounds he and his family were not at risk. The protesters are unhappy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers.Industry officials say 90% of drivers traversing the U.S. frontier are inoculated but a minority have refused, saying the mandate contravenes personal freedom."I'm here because I'm already free and all these people are free and we're all coming together because, right now this is the time to come together and not be standing apart and not being torn apart, not losing our jobs, not losing our families, coming together and being free together," said a protester identified only by her first name, Sandy.

  • Community Leaders Fear Eric Adams’ Plan to End Gun Violence Is Leaving the Public Out of ‘Public Safety’

    Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City, announced on Jan. 24 a detailed plan aiming to end gun violence in his city. Adams, a former police officer and Brooklyn borough president, made public safety one of the tentpoles of his campaign, amid much attention to a national rise in gun violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Adams’ announcement came less than a week after two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were shot in Harlem.

  • Support Seen in Ontario for Truck Drivers Protesting Vaccine Mandate

    A convoy of truck drivers crossing Canada to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border travel was in Ontario on Thursday, January 27, as it continued towards Ottawa.As of January 15, Canada has required truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or face a two-week quarantine period when crossing back into Canada from the US.From January 22, the US Department of Homeland Security has required “non-US individuals” to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination when entering the country through land ports and ferry terminals at both the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders.This footage, filmed between London and Sarnia, shows supporters of the truckers along a highway.The convoy was expected to reach Ottawa on January 29, local media reported. Credit: Rob Sheppard via Storyful

  • Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital

    The first trucks in a massive national convoy that's protesting the Canadian government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers are expected to be near the capital, Ottawa, Friday. (Jan. 28)

  • Crowd in Ontario cheers on anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy

    Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario on Thursday as parts of a convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. Several thousand people are expected in Ottawa as early as Friday as part of group demanding an end to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

  • The Office Now Has a Mobile Game for People Stuck in 2009

    Collect characters and click a button in The Office: Somehow We Manage, a new idle game available for mobile download. The Office Now Has a Mobile Game for People Stuck in 2009 Carys Anderson

  • Prince Andrew’s ‘humiliation’ could be made public – even if he settles out of court

    The Duke of York’s deposition could be made public even if he settles out of court, raising the prospect that he will try to make a financial deal with his accuser first.

  • Art Spiegelman calls Tennessee schools' ban on 'Maus' 'myopic' and 'absurd'

    Pulitzer Prize winner Art Spiegelman has denounced the 'absurd' removal of his graphic novel 'Maus,' about the Holocaust, from school libraries.

  • Vaccine Mandate Not Needed for Truckers, Says Alberta Premier

    Alberta Premier&nbsp;Jason Kenney&nbsp;says U.S. and Canadian governments should reinstate a vaccine exemption for cross-border truckers to ease supply chain snarls. He also talks about oil prices on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Road to net zero will cost trillions a year, report says

    Huge investment in clean energy and agriculture needed to combat climate change, McKinsey says.

  • NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s second act gaining speed

    Jimmie Johnson gave the best years of his athletic life to NASCAR and received plenty in return. When he decided to walk away from the sport and spotlight after the 2020 season, Johnson was not finished racing. Like the fine-tuned machines he drives, the 46-year-old is not built to sit in neutral. Johnson’s extraordinary run in stock cars — 83 Cup Series wins, 7 championships and more than ...

  • Why OPEC+ may not want $100 oil prices

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels.

  • David Hasselhoff's daughter shares the sketchy thing one of her dad's biggest fans did to her

    On E!'s "Relatively Famous," Taylor revealed the shady thing one of the Hoff's fans did in order to get closer to her.

  • Super Bowl Deals 2022: From Big-Screen TVs to Soundbars, These Are the Best Deals to Score This Week

    This year's deals include a $99 soundbar and a massive 65-inch TV for under $500

  • 3 Men Arrested In SWAT Raid At YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Texas Home

    The suspects were reportedly associates of the "Lonely Child" rapper and the charges filed against them range from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault.

  • It’s inevitable: Roster cuts are coming for Florida football

    There's a question of how many scholarships are available for all the players recruited by Napier and his staff.

  • Deadlocked Elections Commission keeps ballot drop box policies in place in Wisconsin

    Three Republicans on the commission supported revoking guidance it has given to municipal clerks and three Democrats supported leaving it in place.

  • 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who's serving as guest host, and the quiz show’s other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.