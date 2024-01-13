Ottawa Police receives body camera grant

Jan. 12—OTTAWA — The Ottawa Police Department has received nearly $60,000 in state grant funds to help cover costs associated with body cameras.

The grant is part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program, created in 2021 through legislation and administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services. This is the third round of grant distributions, with 108 agencies throughout the state receiving a total of $4.8 million to either create a new body camera program or to upgrade or expand a current program.