Ottawa police searching for missing Lawrence, Kansas, man last seen in August

The Ottawa Police Department is seeking help from the public with finding a missing 30-year-old Lawrence man who was last seen last month.

Garrett Quaide Russell was last seen Aug. 24 on video surveillance leaving his home at 1209 Randall Road in Lawrence, according to a release from the Ottawa Police Department. A 2000 white Toyota Camry registered to Russell with the Kansas license plate 619-GRX is also missing. Russell’s family reported him missing Aug. 31.

On Wednesday, Russell’s vehicle was found in Linn County, Kansas and a dead person was found near the car. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to confirm the identity.

The Ottawa police department received tips that between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2, Russell may have been in Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie.

The department is encouraging anyone with information of his whereabouts to call the investigations division at 785-242-2561.