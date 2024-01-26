Ottawa revamps redfish allocation in Gulf of St. Lawrence, but N.S. keeps largest share

The federal government has announced how it will allocate fishing access to the redfish population in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (Submitted by Marine Institute - image credit)

Following months of anticipation and lobbying in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, the federal government has announced how it will allocate fishing access to the redfish population in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The allocations were announced on Friday by Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier at a news conference in Gaspé, Que.

Under the new terms, Nova Scotia will continue to receive the largest portion of the allocation, but it appears the province has received in the past will decline. It is unclear by how much.

The province had been lobbying to keep its historical allocation of 50 per cent.

Alain d'Entremont, president of Scotia Harvest, part of the Mersey Seafoods group, argues they've spent millions on plants and licences in anticipation of receiving half of the quota once again. Mersey Seafoods has spent $14 million on a plant near Digby, N.S.

Kent Smith, Nova Scotia's fisheries and aquaculture minister, had previously warned Ottawa that "hundreds of jobs" would be at stake if it lost its long-standing share.

In recent months Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador interests have been jockeying for a piece of the redfish allocation to compensate for a drastic reduction in shrimp quota.

Shrimp harvesters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Indigenous fishers will now get 10 per cent of the allocation, said Todd Williams of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. A breakdown of the allocation by province is not available, he said.

The minimum total allowable catch for the revamped fishery will be 25,000 tonnes.

The redfish population has gone through a resurgence since it collapsed 30 years ago. It is now estimated at just over 2 million tonnes.

