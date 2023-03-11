Otter Creek Middle School student faces felony intimidation charge for threats against staff

Mar. 10—An Otter Creek Middle School student faces a felony intimidation charge after making threats Friday on a social media platform to harm staff at the school, according to Terre Haute police.

On Thursday, the student was suspended for making threats against the school, which was being investigated by the Vigo County School Corp.

On Friday, the same student made threats on social media to harm staff.

"The Terre Haute Police Department was made aware of this and immediately started an investigation," according to a THPD Facebook post.

Police located the juvenile and continued the investigation. The student now faces a felony intimidation charge and was transported to the Vigo County Juvenile Center, police said.

The school district, in a communication sent to parents and guardians, stated that the school went on "secure status" for about 20 minutes while authorities located the source of the threat.

The juvenile was not at school Friday.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

