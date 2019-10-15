Otters nearly drown large pet dog in group attack

The attack happened in Alaska, which is home to dangerous wild animals: AFP/Getty Images

A pet dog has nearly drowned after reportedly being attacked by a group of otters.

The alleged attack happened in Alaska, when Kenny Brewer went out for an evening walk with his wife, Kira, and their dog, Ruby – a 50lb husky mix.

As they walked around Taku Lake, they saw a group of river otters on a log.

Mr Brewer told Alaska Public Media that the group didn’t seem threatening, adding: “They just looked very playful and non-imposing, you know?”

They threw a ball for Ruby into the water, but did not realise the otters were swimming after her until she began thrashing and struggling.

Mr Brewer continued: “First it was just the one otter on her, and then it seemed like three more.

“They started dragging her down, basically.”

Mr Brewer knew his dog needed help and so he waded into the lake to rescue her – receiving a bite himself in the process

Mr Brewer said it is a “wake-up call” to the dangers otters present to dogs.

He concluded: “These four otters of about 10 to 15 pounds each, she was no match for them.

“If I hadn’t intervened, I’m certain that they would have killed her.”