Otto Warmbier's family awarded $240K from seized North Korean assets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The family of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months and died in 2017 shortly after being returned to the U.S. in a coma, was awarded more than $240,000 in seized assets from Pyongyang, a New York federal court ruled.

Why it matters: The payment is part of a $500 million wrongful death lawsuit, in which Warmbier's family alleged that North Korea took him hostage, tortured him and was responsible for his death.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student at the time, traveled to North Korea in 2015, where he was arrested and accused of stealing a propaganda poster from a restricted area of his hotel.

  • After publicly confessing to the crime with a script that some experts have said was likely drafted by North Korean officials, Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

  • After a total of 17 months in captivity, he was flown back to the U.S. on June 13 with severe brain damage that North Korea attributed, without evidence, to botulism, and he died six days later in a Cincinnati hospital.

  • A federal judge in December 2018 ruled that North Korea was responsible for Warmbier's death and ordered Pyongyang to pay his family $500 million.

The big picture: The $240,000 awarded by the Northern District Court of New York last week was seized from the country’s Korea Kwangson Banking Corp. after the government and bank did not respond to multiple court orders and notices.

Go deeper: North Korea launches 4th suspected missile test this month

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. boosts Ukraine aid by $200M, urges Russia to choose "peaceful path"

    The U.S. Secretary of State says Russia is poised "to take further aggressive action against Ukraine" but hopes Putin will choose diplomacy.

  • S.Korea's LG Energy Solution sees record retail demand for IPO

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Retail investors bid for a record 114 trillion won ($96 billion) worth of shares in the IPO of South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES), adding to the frenzy for a piece of the biggest public offering in the country. Some 4.4 million individual investors ensured the retail portion of the initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed nearly 70 times at the end of the two-day bidding period on Wednesday, according LGES. Last week, LGES priced the offering at top of the indicative marketing range to raise $10.8 billion, making it South Korea's biggest and Asia's third-largest IPO.

  • New planet as big as Jupiter discovered by ‘citizen scientists’

    The planet TOI-2180 b is 379 light-years away from Earth and is 105 times denser than our planet

  • Women barred from front seat of trucks in Ugandan city

    A traders association in northern Uganda has banned women from riding up front in trucks after deciding that short skirts and bare thighs could be distracting drivers and causing accidents.

  • Why Putin has such a hard time accepting Ukrainian sovereignty

    Vladimir Putin at a concert in March 2021 marking the seventh anniversary of its annexation of Crimea. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImageUkraine is again looking warily over its eastern border as Russia threatens its territorial integrity. In recent weeks, a buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border has rattled Western leaders fearful of an incursion similar to, or perhaps even more wide-ranging than, Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Then, on Dec. 17, 2021, Vladimir Putin demanded that

  • UK's Johnson defies calls to quit as ouster bid gathers pace

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance Wednesday in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent a push by his Conservative Party's lawmakers to oust him over a series of lockdown-flouting government parties. The demand from former Brexit Secretary David Davis came during a combative Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, where Johnson defended his government's record in running the economy, fighting crime and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Kids Cancer Hospital Is in the Path of Putin’s New Attack Route

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCHERNIHIV, Ukraine—For years, Ukraine has been dealing with Russian aggression and preparing for an invasion on its Eastern flank where the two nations share more than 1,000 miles of sometimes disputed borders. But the recent bromance between President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart has opened up the terrifying possibility of a new line of attack.The southern border of Belarus is less than a three-hour drive from Kyiv, Ukr

  • Aaron Rodgers has 'no extra motivation' for 49ers playoff showdown

    Aaron Rodgers has no extra motivation for facing the 49ers on Saturday, who he is 0-3 against in the playoffs.

  • Chef at American Embassy in Moscow forced out amid US, Russia tensions

    The Russian government is serving up a diplomatic food fight with the U.S. and hitting a surprising target: the stomachs of its top diplomats. Michelle Michalenko, the private chef for the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, wrote on Facebook that after 16 years in Russia, her visa was canceled and she was being forced out of the country. "Today, I wanted to share that due to the escalation in tensions, the Russian government...

  • Greece boosts air force with advanced French jet fighters

    French-built fighter jets roared Wednesday over the Acropolis as Greece races to modernize its military and flaunts new security alliances aimed at checking neighboring Turkey. Six advanced Rafale jets, purchased from the French air force, flew in low formation over Athens before their official handover to the Greek armed forces at a nearby air base. “The arrival of these Rafale aircraft signals an upgrade for our country operationally, technologically and geopolitically,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the ceremony.

  • Blinken: Russian attack on Ukraine could be launched with 'very short notice'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that a Russian attack on Ukraine could be launched on "very short notice," further expressing the urgency around fending off such invasion."We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said in remarks at the U.S....

  • UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

    Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in large parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the surge of infections prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant “has now peaked nationally.” While hospitals in northern England are still under pressure because of high caseloads, Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units elsewhere in England were stabilizing or falling.

  • France's Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

    French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday on the European Union to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia, as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. The EU must in coming weeks “complete a European proposal building a new security and stability order," Macron said. "We should build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies in the framework of NATO, and then propose it for negotiation to Russia.”

  • With eagles and elephants, Philippines lures public for 'zoo jabs'

    The Philippines opened a zoo on Wednesday as a makeshift vaccination centre in the hope its elephants and eagles can attract young and elderly people hesitant about getting inoculated against COVID-19. Manila zoo was giving vaccinations to young people age 12-17 and the elderly and allowing recipients of jabs to spend time observing its elephant enclosure, peacocks and more. "Aside from being safe and also getting vaccinated, the kids can also enjoy the outdoors, the scenery, and the animals that are here inside," said Joyce Pablo, mother of one of the children being inoculated.

  • Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father's captivity

    A Lebanese American man’s survivors, who filed an ambitious lawsuit last year alleging Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S., hope to find an opening after the agency recently responded in an American court. Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.

  • Radar satellite's stunning map of UK and Ireland

    For some technologies there are never any clouds to spoil the view.

  • COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

    The worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.” WHO has slammed the imbalance in COVID-19 vaccinations between rich and poor countries as a catastrophic moral failure.

  • In a year when dealerships were mostly empty, these were the bestselling cars of 2021

    Flush with cash in an economic recovery and newly vaccinated, Americans headed out to car dealerships to find…a lot of empty space. How solid is the Corolla’s place in American culture? Toyota sold its 50 millionth Corolla last year.

  • Billionaire's mega yacht, once for sale for $40 million, anchored off Sanibel Island

    The 175-foot, 846-ton Silver Shalis is owned by New York billionaire Larry Silverstein. The craft was built in 2010 and at one point was for sale for $40 million

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    Press secretary Jen Psaki warned that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border where Russia is amassing troops.