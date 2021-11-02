Ottobock set to acquire fellow robotic exoskeleton maker SuitX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Heater
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

German medical device maker Ottobock today announced that it has entered into a deal to acquire Bay Area-based exoskeleton startup SuitX. The deal is one that makes sense for Ottobock, which builds its own exoskeletons, along with prosthetics and orthotics.

SuitX is a spinout from UC Berkeley’s Robotics and Human Engineering Lab, founded by mechanical engineering professor Homayoon Kazerooni. Prior to launching the company and serving as CEO in 2012, Kazerooni founded Ekso Bionics in 2005. That company went public back in 2014.

Both effectively operate in the same category, producing robotic exoskeletons designed for two distinct purposes: work assistance and healthcare. SuitX currently produces three work exoskeletons (back, shoulder and leg) and two health-related systems: the Phoenix for walking assistance and the ShieldX, which is designed to take the stress off of carrying heavy lead aprons. More recently, it has begun trials for a robotic knee brace called Boost Knee.

Image Credits: SuitX / Professor Kazerooni and Ottobock's Samuel Reimer

“I feel fortunate that I am now put in a position to deliver our life-enhancing medical and industrial exoskeleton products globally,” Kazerooni said in a release tied to today’s announcement. “This step is a success not only for SuitX but also for the University of California, Berkeley, where entrepreneurial endeavors are fostered to their greatest extent for the good of humans worldwide. I'm looking forward to bringing our technologies to communities internationally with Ottobock for better quality of life.”

Ottobock produces its own exoskeletons, including the Paexo Shoulder, which is designed to support the neck, back and shoulders during overhead work. Exoskeletons have been a hot topic of late, including those from Sarcos, which went public via SPAC earlier this year.

This deal finds Ottobock acquiring 100% of SuitX’s shares. Financial details were not disclosed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks That Could Double By 2024

    With the cannabis industry still in its infancy in the U.S., there are plenty of upstarts that are building the foundations of future prosperity as they become established in their markets. MariMed (OTC: MRMD) is an up-and-coming pure-play medicinal cannabis business that's growing at a white-hot pace while remaining profitable. Between its sales at dispensaries and licensing fees from other players looking to sell MariMed's products, its quarterly revenue has grown by more than 846% in the last three years.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • NBA Player Asks Investors for $1 Million. They’re Offering $9,700

    More than a year ago Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington Jr. and investment firm SportBLX started offering investors a unique way to, as their tagline says, “Go beyond being a sports fan.” How? Give the now-23-year-old money that he will invest how he sees fit and share in any eventual profits. The goal: Raise $1.07 […]

  • Oil Driller Diamondback Braces for 10% Price Shock in Shale Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10% jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsAlthough

  • Goldman Sachs sees ethereum rallying 80% to $8,000 within two months if it keeps tracking inflation

    Goldman Sachs said ethereum has tracked inflation expectations closely, meaning it could be set to surge.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Rising Today

    Investors appear to be bullish about the earnings report that's due out next week, as well as SoFi's prospects of obtaining a bank charter.

  • Rivian Is Going Public. Opportunity Is Knocking.

    Rivian looks to be starting its IPO roadshow—and none too soon. If the all-electric truck maker followed its original IPO timeline—selling stock around Thanksgiving—it risked missing an incredible opportunity to raise capital. The truck maker had been targeting an $80 billion valuation when it filed confidentially to go public in late August.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Billionaire-Backed Psychedelic Stocks Await Study for Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential “magic mushroom” cure for depression could give stagnating psychedelic stocks a leg up if the results of a study expected before year end are encouraging.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Cho

  • Bad News From Dividend-Paying Blue-Chip Stocks

    You have to go back to late 2007 to find another time in which the stock market was more overvalued than it is today, according to a unique dataset of high-quality dividend-paying stocks. That came at the top of the bull market, you may recall, just prior to the Great Recession and the worst bear market in U.