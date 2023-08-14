Ottoville woman enters plea in hit-and-run bike crash

Aug. 14—OTTAWA — An Ottoville woman on Monday entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of striking a bicyclist with her vehicle and then leaving the scene of the accident.

Makenna Klausing, 22, agreed to a negotiated plea offer Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court and pleaded no contest to a fourth-degree felony count of vehicular assault. In exchange for that plea prosecutors dismissed a count of failure to stop after an accident, a felony of the fifth degree.

Assistant Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney Todd Schroeder recommended a term of community control and a two-year suspension of the woman's driving privileges when Klausing is sentenced Sept. 18. Any restitution will be determined at that time.

Klausing was represented in court on Monday by attorney John Hopkins.

The charges stem from a May 22 traffic accident on state Route 66, just south of Putnam County Road R, during which a GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Klausing struck a bicycle ridden by Wayne Getz, 57, of Delphos.

Getz was traveling north on state Route 66 at approximately 7 p.m. when the vehicle struck him from behind and then continued on. According to court documents, Getz suffered a compound fracture of his left arm and injuries to his left leg. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center by the Ottoville EMS.

A witness who was in his yard at the time collaborated that the pickup truck struck the bicycle and failed to stop.

Court records show that during an interview with a deputy from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Klausing said she had "no recollection" of the incident but did acknowledge observing damage to the truck when she returned home that evening. The report said the damage was "considerable." Klausing acknowledged the truck she had been driving was involved in an accident, according to documents.

The truck is owned by Derek Kemper, with whom Klausing shares a home in Ottoville, according to court records. Police reportedly were contacted when the truck was taken several days later to a body shop for repairs.

It was announced in court on Monday that the Getz family is considering civil action against Klausing.