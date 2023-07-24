Ottoville woman enters plea in hit-and-run traffic accident

Jul. 24—OTTOVILLE — An Ottoville woman who police say struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and then left the scene of that accident entered pleas of not guilty on Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to two charges related to the incident.

Makenna Klausing, 22, was indicted by the July 12 Putnam County grand jury on charges of failure to stop after an accident, a fifth-degree felony, and vehicular assault, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled by Judge Keith Schierloh for Aug. 14. Klausing was allowed to remain free on an own-recognizance bond. Her driver's license has been suspended but she was granted work privileges.

She was represented in court on Monday by attorney John Hopkins.

The charges stemmed from a May 22 traffic accident on state Route 66, just south of Putnam County Road R, during which a GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Klausing struck a bicyclist.

Wayne Getz, 57, of Delphos, was traveling north on his bicycle on state Route 66 at approximately 7 p.m. when a vehicle struck him from behind and continued on. According to court documents, Getz suffered a compound fracture of his left arm and injuries to his left leg. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima by the Ottoville EMS.

A witness who was in his yard at the time collaborated that the pickup truck struck the bicycle and failed to stop.

During an interview with a deputy from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Klausing said she had "no recollection" of the incident but did acknowledge observing damage to the truck when she returned home that evening. The report said the damage was "considerable." Klausing did acknowledge that the truck she had been driving was involved in an accident, according to documents.

The truck is owned by Derek Kemper, with whom Klausing shares a home in Ottoville, according to court records. Police reportedly were contacted when the truck was taken several days later to a body shop for repairs.