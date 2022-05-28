Ottumwa chiropractor suspends practice after assault charge

May 27—OTTUMWA — A local chiropractor has agreed to suspend his practice amid accusations he made inappropriate contact with a young boy.

Bruce Lindberg, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged with simple misdemeanor assault in April. Parents of a young boy told police that in February Lindberg took the boy into a private room at the Ottumwa Chiropractic Clinic without their consent and inappropriately touched the boy. The boy was not scheduled for a visit that day, and was instead accompanying an adult family friend who was receiving care at the clinic.

Lindberg has pled not guilty to the misdemeanor charge, and his attorney Brandon Brown is seeking a change of venue and dismissal. He is due in court on June 9.

The allegation is also the subject of a civil lawsuit brought by the parents. Lindberg was served on May 23 and has not yet responded in court.

As the criminal charges are pending, Lindberg has agreed not to practice, according to an agreement published by the Iowa Board of Chiropractic. The agreement stipulates it is not an admission of guilt on Lindberg's part.

The board will hold off on the formal disciplinary process until the criminal charges are resolved, according to the agreement.

Lindberg has previously been required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender's Registry. His license to practice had also previously been suspended for similar allegations.

In 1990, Lindberg's license was suspended for six months by the board. That suspension came after Lindberg faced allegations that he had made suggested, lewd, lascivious or improper remarks or advances toward at least eight minors from 1988 to 1989.

Lindberg practiced in Albia at that time, and was criminally charged. He was sentenced to six years of probation despite facing a maximum prison sentence of six years, according to an Ottumwa Courier clipping.

According to the Courier's reporting, Judge James Rielly told Lindeberg at sentencing, "If you do anything like this again, I can almost assure you, you will go to prison."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.