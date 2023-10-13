Ottumwa duo sentenced for yearslong tax preparation fraud scheme

An Ottumwa father and daughter face lengthy federal prison sentences after defrauding clients at their tax preparation business.

Thein Maung, 47, pleaded guilty to 49 tax and fraud charges, while his daughter Phyo Mi, 21, was convicted at trial of 16 fraud charges. They were sentenced Sept. 29 to 12 and nine years in prison, respectively.

According to court filings and news releases from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Maung and Mi had run a business from their home dating since at least 2018, completing tax returns primarily for immigrant and refugee workers at Ottumwa meat-processing facilities. Many of their clients spoke little or no English.

Prosecutors alleged the two made fraudulent deductions on clients' tax forms, including military and business deductions and more than $3.5 million in residential energy credits for which they did not qualify.

In addition to $200,000 they received in cash fees from clients, the pair also directed some clients' tax returns to bank accounts they controlled, wrongfully obtaining more than $50,000 in fraudulent tax refunds, the prosecutors said in their news release.

The two also helped clients apply for unemployment benefits from Iowa Workforce Development, but again, prosecutors said, they directed those benefits to their own accounts, obtaining an additional $70,000.

The charges against Maung and Mi were announced in October 2022 alongside reports that Iowa Workforce Development officials had paid out hundreds of thousands in benefits to ineligible recipients, including dead or incarcerated residents, in the early months of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allegations against Maung and Mi predated the pandemic and continued until their arrest in 2022.

“Maung and Mi preyed on people who were vulnerable," Thomas F. Murdock, special agent in charge of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation St. Louis Field Office, said in the news release. "CI special agents do not take this kind of fraud lightly."

