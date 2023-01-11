Ottumwa hospital discovers late hospital worker sexually assaulted nine female patients

A certified nurse practitioner in Ottumwa sexually assaulted at least nine female patients at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, investigators discovered after the worker's death last October.

Devin Michael Caraccio, 27, of Centerville, died on Oct. 15, 2022, prompting officials to open an investigation into his death, according to a release from Sgt. Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department.

As part of the investigation, police accessed Caraccio's cellphone, which they discovered contained evidence that he had assaulted multiple patients while working at the hospital, where he was employed as a third party contractor at the time of his death. The evidence included both photo and video evidence of Caraccio committing the assaults, the release said.

"It is suspected that all of the victims were asleep, or in a state of unconsciousness when the assaults took place," Bell said in the release.

Bell said that Caraccio likely acted alone.

After discovery of the evidence, the Ottumwa Regional Health Center conducted their own investigation, confirming the findings of the police department.

"There are no words to describe how shocked and horrified we are by Mr. Caraccio’s actions. Our hearts go out to all of those affected by these heinous acts," the hospital's human resources director Cara Clouse wrote in a statement.

Clouse wrote that the hospital has taken steps to strengthen internal security measures to prevent further instances of abuse.

"We will continue to take all available actions to prevent bad actors and ensure a safe environment for our patients, providers and employees," she wrote.

Both the hospital and police department say the investigation is ongoing.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

