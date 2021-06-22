Ottumwa man charged with attempted murder

Jun. 21—RURAL OTTUMWA — Police say a man broke into a residence on Lake Road, shot a homeowner and then left.

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office received the 911 call at 11:01 p.m. Thursday. In court documents, responding deputies said they located a spent shell casing and damage to the wall.

The next day, deputies noticed Jeffrey Michael Huffman, 38, of Ottumwa, walking in the 18000 block of 30th Street, which is near where the shooting occurred. Police said in an interview with Huffman, he admitted to entering the residence with a loaded shotgun.

Police charged Huffman with attempted murder, a class B felony; attempted first-degree burglary, a class C felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Sheriff Don Phillips said Monday there were no injuries to the victim in the event.

Huffman has pled not guilty and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Wapello County Jail.

