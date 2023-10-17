Ottumwa man gets life sentence after conviction for strangling wife, hiding body

An Ottumwa man convicted of murdering his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gregory Showalter, 63, was found guilty last month of killing Helen Showalter in July 2021. Prosecutors said in his trial that the couple was in the midst of a divorce after more than 40 years together when Showalter lured his wife to a remote location, strangled her and dumped her body in the Des Moines river.

At trial, Showalter took the stand to deny harming his wife, and said he had last seen her alive at the boat ramp where her body was found. He said they had gotten in an argument and he had told her she could walk home.

The jury convicted him of first-degree murder, willful injury, domestic abuse and abuse of a corpse. Showalter, who was free on bond, failed to appear for the reading of the verdict, and was arrested nearly a full day later at his home.

Showalter was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 10 years, with no possibility for parole. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 to Helen Showalter's heirs, as required by Iowa law in murder convictions.

Bob Breckenridge, Showalter's attorney, said his client intends to continue to fight his conviction.

"My client continues to maintain his innocence," he told the Des Moines Register. "We have already filed our notice of appeal."

