Ottumwa murder case fully submitted to judge

Jul. 8—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa first-degree murder case is now fully submitted to a judge for review after the state filed its written rebuttal arguments this week.

Preston O'Dell Martin — facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary — opted out of a jury trial, handing the decision to Judge Greg Milani. Martin has pled not guilty and pursued a defense of insanity.

Police charged Martin after 41-year-old Thomason Carlton Foster was found stabbed to death in the kitchen of his Ottumwa home in 2019. Investigators say Martin had broken into the home and killed Foster.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed their written rebuttal arguments, attacking points made by Martin's attorneys last month that attacked the state's case as lacking sufficient evidence for a conviction.

The filing is the final step before the case is submitted to the judge for consideration. Once Milani reaches a verdict, a hearing will be called for it to be read in open court.

Martin faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 50 years, if convicted as charged. If Martin is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed for a period of time until he is no longer a danger.

Assistant Attorney General Monty Platz, the case's lead prosecutor, wrote in an eight-page rebuttal that Martin is not insane.

"The criminally insane are incapable of being aware they are committing a crime, and therefore society does not penalize them for a crime because it would serve no purpose," Platz argued. "The criminally insane would have no need to clean blood off themselves, cut off the flow of blood to avoid leaving bloody footprints, get a change of clothes to avoid looking incriminating with blood on them, or rifle through a home and steal things."

Platz argued it was Martin's intent to rob Foster that day, and that he had to kill Foster to avoid leaving a witness to identify him.

Story continues

"Defendant purposefully took a life in an opportunistic burglary and robbery," Platz wrote. "He could have left his victim Foster alive, but in doing so, he would have left a witness alive to identify him. Defendant was never planning on leaving Foster alive, however. The 12 stab marks on the victim, the majority centered around the neck, attest to that."

Platz continued to assert that Martin likely thought he had gotten away with the killing, because he didn't know Foster had already called into police to report Martin as a suspicious person and gave a description. Platz argues that is why Martin remained in the general area of the crime, and visited two convenience stores.

Police spotted Martin near the crime scene and later stopped him on the Jefferson Street Viaduct where they noticed a few small drops of blood on his boots.

A bizarre interview filled with mostly incomprehensible gibberish about inkdots and witchcraft shouldn't be used as proof of insanity, Platz argued.

"Faced with insurmountable evidence against him, [Martin] attempted to use his manic interview, which cleverly avoided making even a single incriminating statement, as his defense. Given his history with his aunt, perhaps he believed he could succeed in faking out the experts again."

In terms of their case, Platz said the state has clear evidence to find Martin guilty as charged. He pointed to Foster's call to police reporting that Martin had came to the door looking for someone, and then was hanging around a nearby street corner.

"It is a ridiculous proposition that after calling police on the defendant, Foster would then invite this stranger through a side door," Platz wrote.

Additionally, Platz said testimony established that Foster was fearful of strangers and that Martin and Foster did not know each other prior to the incident.

There is no timetable on how long Milani will take to reach a decision.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.