Ottumwa native federally indicted in Kansas

Apr. 3—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa native is the recipient of a 14-count federal indictment related to two Small Business Administration loans and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Scott W. Anderson, originally of Ottumwa and now of Kansas, was involved in numerous companies that operated restaurants in Kansas and Iowa. Prosecutors say he lied on two loan applications with the SBA and used the identities of two business partners without lawful authority.

A Kansas City grand jury handed up an indictment for four counts of false statements in loan applications, four counts of wire fraud, and six counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, Anderson applied for loans in February 2018 and April 2019 through the SBA totaling $4.3 million. Both loans were defaulted on, causing a loss of $2.8 million to the SBA. The indictment also says he took out PPP loans for two of his businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The indictment also alleges Anderson had other employees pretend to be business partners on calls, and that Anderson had forged their signatures.

Anderson has not yet entered a plea, but an attorney said Anderson would plead not guilty. If convicted, Anderson would face decades in federal prison and millions in fines and restitution.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.