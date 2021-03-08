Ottumwa woman arrested following pursuit

Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
·1 min read

Mar. 8—RURAL HENRY COUNTY — An Ottumwa woman was arrested after a multi-county pursuit ended in Henry County on Saturday.

Barbara Kellar, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to delivery methamphetamine greater than five grams, felony eluding as well as numerous traffic and controlled substance related charges.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Attorney, an officer with the county's sheriff's office was fueling his patrol vehicle in Batavia when he noticed a Cadillac vehicle with license plates corresponding with a BMW vehicle.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it fled eastbound on Highway 34. When the vehicle approached exit 34, the driver attempted to exit but Fairfield police officers had set up a roadblock, so the vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 34 at speeds "greatly in excess" of 100 mph, at times becoming airborne, according to the press release.

Officers deployed spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tires, ending the pursuit in Henry County. No injuries were reported.

Assisting in the pursuit were the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Fairfield Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Department of Transportation.

