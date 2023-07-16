OU football: Gabriel, Sooners confident in new crop of offensive weapons

Jul. 15—A year ago, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was in the midst of his first offseason with a brand new offense under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

But despite having more familiarity with the program this time around, plenty remains new in his second go-around as the Sooners' starting signal caller. Joining Gabriel on the offensive side of the ball are two returning starting offensive linemen and two returning starters at wide receiver.

Missing from this year's roster will be the team's top wide receiver threat, its top running back, three offensive linemen with 100 combined career starts and a Swiss Army knife of a tight end.

Even with a bunch of new pieces that still need time to get comfortable in Lebby's system, Gabriel is confident in the weapons at his disposal in 2023.

"We brought in two guys in Andrel (Anthony) and Brenen (Thompson), and then a lot of younger guys that are extremely talented, just haven't gotten a lot of experience," he said at Big 12 media days. "It'll be interesting to see walking into camp, but I've got a lot of confidence in them, just what I've seen thus far in the spring, the type of plays they're making."

Wide receivers Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq are the only two starting pass catchers that return this season. Further down the depth chart, the Sooners have other talented playmakers but few that bring valuable experience.

Anthony comes to the Sooners off the transfer portal after playing two seasons at Michigan. Thompson played in nine games for the Longhorns last season, but finished with just one reception for 32 yards.

Hester, a transfer from Missouri, appeared in 16 games over two seasons, but has only started one game.

Oddly enough, senior D.J. Graham is among the most experienced players in the wide receiver room but has spent the last three seasons playing on the defensive side of the ball.

"Everyone always mentions me and Jalil (Farooq), because we have experience, but we have a lot of competitive depth in that room now," Stoops said. "We have a lot of depth in that room, and that's important. Fans may not know it yet, because they don't know the players, but they're ready to play, they're excited for their opportunity. I think fans will get to know them really quick."

The Sooners also picked up transfer tight end Austin Stogner, who has 20 career starts including 10 with Oklahoma.

Redshirt-freshman Nic Anderson, sophomore Jayden Gibson, redshirt-junior LV Bunkley-Shelton and Gavin Freeman are all expected to compete for playing time this fall.

"Gavin Freeman's a guy that I love everything that he's about," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said. "He's a football player. Just makes plays. He's always wide open. He's gonna help this football team. He might've had as good a spring as anybody on offense."

