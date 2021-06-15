OU football player arrested Sunday morning

Jun. 15—NORMAN — Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Daveion Thomas was arrested early Sunday morning by University of Oklahoma Police, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Thomas was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sunday for failure to appear on a petty larceny charge and driving while under the influence, and he had a hold related to a Norman arrest on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired, public information officer Mendi Brandon said.

Thomas was booked into the Cleveland County detention center at 2:59 a.m. and bailed out a little over eight hours later by a bail bondsman on $2,000 bond — $1,000 for the municipal counts combined and $1,000 for the state counts.

According to the county court clerk's office, no official charges have been filed against him as of Monday.

An information request was sent to OU concerning the arrest.

Thomas earned all-conference honors in 2020, and had eight sacks last season.

"We are aware of the matter, and it is being addressed internally," OU spokesperson Mike Houck said about Thomas' arrest.

