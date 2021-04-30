OU football: Trejan Bridges receives eviction notice from apartment complex for alleged connection to armed robbery

Joe Buettner, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·2 min read

Apr. 30—A Norman apartment complex has terminated its housing agreement with Trejan Bridges, an Oklahoma sophomore receiver, according to an affidavit filed in Cleveland County district court on Monday.

The Cottages of Norman has provided notice to vacate to Bridges, which stated a search warrant was executed at his housing unit on April 16 and police seized property "in connection with [Bridges'] involvement in an assault and robbery" in the letter.

The apartment complex alleges Bridges' possession and use of a firearm, his breach of his housing agreement that requires residents to comply with applicable laws and ordinances, including theft, and not to endanger the housing community as reasons for his eviction.

In a petition for forcible entry and detainer, the apartment complex's legal counsel claims that "criminal charges against Bridges are forthcoming" based on its findings.

The Cottages of Norman has retained Oklahoma City attorney Ashley M. Schovanec of Phillips Murrah P.C., according to the court document.

Bridges has been linked to an ongoing robbery investigation in Norman, with his name stated in archived police scanner audio the night of April 15.

Norman police responded to reports of a robbery involving firearms after 10 p.m. on April 15 at the Crimson Park apartment complex, which Capt. Brent Barbour said involved two victims and three suspects.

The suspects allegedly possessed firearms and broke into an apartment unit, while the victims were present. A victim was reportedly injured but didn't require transport to a hospital.

One suspect was detained by police but released the same night. No arrests have been made.

OU running back Seth McGowan, who has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, was also mentioned in the police scanner audio. Both he and Bridges' names were omitted from the Sooners' spring game roster, released April 24.

When asked about Bridges and McGowan's status following the Sooners' spring game, OU coach Lincoln Riley said he didn't have an update.

"Just letting this thing play out from a legal standpoint," Riley said, "and then we'll make any decisions we've got to make from there."

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

Recommended Stories

  • Police discover possible human smuggling ring in Houston

    Police found more than 90 migrants packed into a two-story home, which is believed to be part of a human smuggling ring.

  • Family of Kansas teen killed by police blasts investigation as 'victim blaming'

    The city of Overland Park this week released investigative files into the 2018 death of John Albers. His family remains critical of the investigation, which had cleared the officer.

  • Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas pace Portimao practices for Portuguese GP

    Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were fastest in F1 practice sessions at the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

  • Filly Malathaat rallies in stretch to win Kentucky Oaks

    Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday. The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.

  • Mercedes-AMG One caught looking road-ready in new spy photos

    The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar was caught on public roads looking about as production-ready as a prototype can get. Shown here in its tamer, low-speed mode (wing retracted, front aero elements closed), this prototype has most of the bits necessary to make it road legal, such as what appear to be its final lighting elements and body work. Underneath, the Project One packs a hybrid powertrain similar (but not identical) to that found under the cowling of a Formula One car.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mapping the Afghan war, while murky, points to Taliban gains

    Trying to map the long war in Afghanistan has become an increasingly challenging task ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces. Since the U.S.-led invasion of 2001 and subsequent overthrow of Afghanistan's Taliban government, insurgent activity shrank, then began to grow again as the conflict stretched on for two decades. Now, as the withdrawal with a summer completion date looms, even American officials acknowledge being publicly in the dark about the Taliban's strength.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • The Latest: Women's world hockey rescheduled to late August

    The women’s world hockey championship has been rescheduled for late August, but the International Ice Hockey Federation has yet to determine a site. The IIHF announced it is working with Hockey Canada to evaluate potential hosts for the tournament, now scheduled to run from Aug. 20-31. The 10-nation event was previously set to be held in Nova Scotia from May 6-16 before it was abruptly canceled by the province at the last minute due to COVID-19 concerns.

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Disney Wish, the new ship from Disney Cruise Line, has 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen,' superheroes and more

    From dining experiences based on "Star Wars" and Marvel superheroes to a waterslide, the Disney Wish cruise ship is filled with unique experiences.

  • Giants Tencent, Bytedance among companies reined in by China

    Beijing for years took a hands off approach towards tech firms, but it is now stepping up scrutiny.

  • Semiconductor chip shortage is now hitting sex toys

    Squeeze on microchips could last until 2022 as demand outstrips supply

  • The Empire State Building Opened During the Great Depression. Its Survival Story Holds a Lesson for Today

    As office buildings grapple with how to cope after a year of working from home, the Empire State Building's history may offer some hope

  • Judge Grants Bail to 3 in Rape Case That Divided Rhode Island Town

    Brian Turner/Wikimedia CommonsA Rhode Island judge is allowing three young men to return home in a rape case that has divided the small town of South Kingstown, saying their continued pre-trial detention was “neither justified nor justifiable.”The case centers on the events of March 1 and 2, where the three men and one juvenile, who was released on bail earlier this month, met up with a former classmate for a night of drinking. The 19-year-old former classmate claims she quickly blacked out and does not remember the sexual conduct that followed. Lawyers for the accused say she was a consenting participant in the acts, even if she cannot remember them.The case has been a fracture point because of the racial dynamics at play: The victim is white, and all four defendants are Black. Community members have protested the state’s attempt to hold the three men without bail, claiming it is evidence of a racially biased justice system. Advocates for the woman, meanwhile, claim she is being victim-blamed by the men’s attorneys and unsupported by the community at large.In a previous bail hearing, the victim said she was willing to submit herself to hours of testimony and invasive personal questioning by both the prosecution and the defense in hopes of having the alleged assailants detained until trial.“I want justice for myself and I want these boys to be held without bail,” she said, according to the Providence Journal. “The only way I can stand up for myself is to testify.”Inside the Rape Case Tearing a Rhode Island Town ApartOn Friday, after 10 days of bail hearings spread out over more than a month, Rhode Island Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg denied her request.“In the court’s estimation there is insufficient credible and reliable evidence... to support the state’s request,” Thunberg said. “The continued pretrial detain of these teenagers is neither justified nor justifiable.”The young woman testified previously that she and the three men started drinking Hennessy on the night of March 1 and does not remember much of the evening after that. She claims she came to discover she was naked and being filmed, and that the fourth defendant, the juvenile, had joined them. She said she later discovered bruises on her body and could not remember how she acquired them. She only learned the full events of that night, she said, after seeing the videos the defendants took. “I was taken advantage of while incoherently drunk,” she testified, according to the Journal.The court reviewed several of these videos during bail hearings, but Thunberg said Friday that they could not serve to “ratify or even bolster” the woman’s claims of being incapacitated. Instead, the judge said, the videos show several “voluntary movements” by the complainant and did not depict her in an unconscious or sleeping state. She added that the state would need to prove that the defendants knew of, or had cause to know of, the complainant’s “enfeebled” state.Thunberg noted that the plaintiff testified that she could not remember the events of the night in question with any certainty, though—crucially, the judge said—she did retain some memories. And she appeared to sympathize with the suggestion by the defendants’ attorneys that she could have verbally consented to the acts without remembering them.“Individuals in the throes of an alcoholic blackout … can and do engage in behavior and make utterances of which they later have no memory,” she said, citing the example to a drunk driver who is horrified to learn of his behavior after the fact.Thunberg released the men—Montrell Wilson, 19, and Jah-Qwin Sekator and Trent Scuncio, 18—on their own recognizance, saying that they did not pose a flight risk or a risk to the safety of the community. She imposed an 8 p.m. curfew, mandatory substance abuse counseling, and a no-contact order with the complainant.A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said they respected the judge's decision but remained ready to prosecute the case, which will first need to be brought to a grand jury for indictment. Lawyers for the defendants and the complainant declined to comment. While some community members have expressed concern for the young woman and the invasive nature of the bail hearings, others members have rallied around the defendants. A group calling itself South Kingstown Care & Justice hosted a vigil in support of the defendants this month, arguing that they should be allowed to return to their families and classrooms while the state considers whether to proceed to trial. It is currently raising money for their legal fees.Marcus Robinson, an organizer with the group who is related to the defendants, called the decision “a step toward justice.” But he said that the justice system was still weighted against defendants of color, pointing to the case of Ian Morgan—a white 18-year-old who was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a minor last month and released on his own recognizance that same day.“Those cases are reserved for the privileged, but we are not the privileged,” he said. “We’re the minorities, and we’ll always be seen as guilty until proven innocent.”“It feels good to have them home,” he said of the defendants. “But at the same time, there’s still a long way to go.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.