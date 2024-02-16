OU issues all-clear after 'suspicious package' was reported near Gaylord Hall

The University of Oklahoma Police Department issued an all-clear after a "suspicious package" was reported near Asp Avenue in Norman and east of the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The area near Gaylord Hall was deemed safe, and there's no threat to campus, according to an OU-Norman alert.

Around 1:30 pm. on Friday, OU issued multiple alerts of a "suspicious package" near Gaylord Hall. Those on campus were asked to avoid the area.

The OU Police Department, the Norman Police Department and the NPD's Hazardous Devices Unit surrounded the scene as the unit sent a robot and a bomb tech to investigate a handwritten sign east of Gaylord Hall reading, "Ignore this like you do genocide. 28,000 and counting. Silence is complicit."

The sign sits behind a few unidentifiable objects east of Gaylord Hall near a statue titled "Covered Wagon."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU issues all-clear after 'suspicious package' reported near Gaylord Hall