OU Law professor inducted to Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame

Dec. 7—Liesa Richter sat alongside 11 other distinguished guests which included university presidents and administrators at the 2023 Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame ceremony at the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

As a law professor at the University of Oklahoma, she said she felt out of place as the lone inductee representing OU.

"I'm not exactly sure how I got there, but I am glad to have been involved in Oklahoma higher education for 25 years," she said.

Richter grew up in Florida and attended law school at the University of Florida. Prior to joining OU, she practiced commercial litigation and served as a federal clerk in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Teaching wasn't really on my radar," Richter said.

She met with representatives from OU College of Law who recruited her at a clearing house event in Washington D.C., and she joined the faculty in 2001.

"Professor Richter has made a lasting and positive impact on thousands of law students, and she is a brilliant legal scholar whose expertise has advanced our understanding of the law," said Joseph Harroz, OU president. "She is certainly deserving of this recognition. It is through extraordinary faculty like Professor Richter that the university is able to continue changing lives."

Richter said she thinks she received this honor because of her teaching record.

"I'm a teacher at heart. I absolutely love education. I love students who are on a mission to improve themselves in our communities. And so I truly have a heart for education," she said. "I've never been a bare minimum girl. I always go to great lengths for my students to make sure they have what they need. And so I think at its core, my induction probably stems from the fact that I truly am just a dedicated teacher."

Richter is one of 76 OU faculty members and administrators who have been inducted to the Hall of Fame since 1994.

According to an OU press release, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who contribute to leadership in scholarship, research and creative activity, administration, support staff, outreach and public service.

Richter said that she also does research and enjoys writing. Her expertise is evidence, or federal evidentiary policy and rulemaking, and her articles have appeared in many journals, including Columbia Law Review, Minnesota Law Review and Iowa Law Review.

"My scholarly focus has always been improving the federal rules of evidence," Richter said.

She serves as the academic consultant for the Judicial Conference Evidence Advisory Committee, which drafts amendments to the Federal Rules of Evidence. She also serves on the Evidence Drafting Committee for the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

"My writing and work in that space got me an invitation to be the academic consultant for that committee," she said. "We've got seven amendments to the Federal Rules of Evidence pending right now, and then I do a lot of writing about the rules of evidence and law journals across the country."

Over the years, she has made Oklahoma her home, which has helped her to build relationships with the academic community.

"My entire career in higher education in Oklahoma has been a wonderful experience and I didn't do it for any recognition. I just do it every day, but boy, was it a nice affirmation to receive such an incredible recognition after doing what I've loved for all these years," Richter said.

