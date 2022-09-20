OU, OSU will end Bedlam football series when Sooners join SEC. 'We're moving on'

Whenever Oklahoma departs for the Southeastern Conference, it will no longer play Oklahoma State in the annual Bedlam football series, according to a report from the Action Network's Brett McMurphy on Tuesday.

The series has been played 116 times and every year since 1904, making it one of college football's most historic rivalries.

The Sooners are set to join the SEC no later than 2025.

“(Playing Oklahoma) presents logistical issues under our current (scheduling) structure,” Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg told Action Network. “We don’t have any openings to play them. We’re full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can’t happen.”

“Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on (with filling OU’s future nonconference openings),” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said, according to the report.

OU's nonconference games for the 2023 season include home games against Arkansas State and SMU with a road game at Tulsa. In 2024, the Sooners have games scheduled against Temple and Tulane, leaving an open date to fill. In 2025, OU has a trip to Temple along with home games against Illinois State and Michigan.

Oklahoma State's nonconference schedule for 2023 includes a return trip to Arizona State, along with home games against Central Arkansas and South Alabama. In 2024, the Cowboys travel to Tulsa and host South Dakota State and Arkansas. In 2025, OSU has games scheduled at Oregon and home against Tulsa.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bedlam football series between OU, OSU to end when Sooners join SEC