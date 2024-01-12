OU professor identifies possible correlation between breast cancer drugs and Type 2 diabetes

TechCrunch

CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas. For the birder with an unlimited budget, Swarovski unveiled the ​​AX Visio 10x32: a $4,799 pair of AI-powered binoculars. The binoculars use AI to help you quickly identify more than 9,000 birds and other species, as well as provide the ability to take photos and videos of your discoveries to share.