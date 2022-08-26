OU student who beat pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 40 years in prison

Aug. 26—A former University of Oklahoma student who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.

Gage Ford, 23, was sentenced to 40 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and 36 years of probation for two counts of felony assault and battery by means or force likely to cause the death of another and misdemeanor assault and battery against a pregnant woman.

Norman police and prosecutors argued Ford in fall 2020 hit his then-girlfriend, Ally Stephens, including in the stomach while she was four months pregnant.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman, who presided over the sentencing, said Ford will spend at least 34 years in prison as state law requires him to serve at least 85% of his sentence behind bars.

NPD's affidavit filed in October 2020 says Ford hit Stephens repeatedly in the stomach, hit her several times in the head and choked her during an argument at her home. She had bruises on her face and head after the argument.

He had attacked her a few weeks prior, the affidavit also states.

During a 2021 court appearance, Balkman said Stephens' injuries as seen in photos from NPD's investigation were some of the most horrific he had seen.

Ford turned himself in to authorities six days after his argument with Stephens, after U.S. Marshals initiated a manhunt for his arrest.

Balkman had initially given Ford a $250,000 bond but increased it to $350,000 in July 2021 after he called Stephens and asked her, "Are you nervous?"

During his trial in April, Ford did not take the stand, and his attorney did not call any witnesses to the stand, Balkman said.

Ford faces similar charges in Muskogee County, Balkman said; the charges, which were not specified Thursday on Oklahoma's online database of court records, were filed in May.