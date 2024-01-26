OU Transportation library named top 5 in the country

Jan. 26—The Oklahoma Transportation Library at the University of Oklahoma has been named one of the top five best transportation libraries in the country, and it is inviting individuals to take advantage of its offerings.

"We've been in the top five state departments of transportation libraries," said Michael Molina, librarian at the Oklahoma Transportation Library. "It's been a slow climb, but I'd say within the last year, we've been really making a name for ourselves nationally."

The library is managed by the OU Gallogly College of Engineering through a planning and research contract from the State of Oklahoma. It is located at the Carson Engineering Center, 202 W. Boyd Street, Room 213 and is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the public is not allowed to check out materials, anyone is allowed to request materials to be scanned. The library is also connected with transportation libraries across the country as part of a larger network, which are all accessible to patrons.

Molina said he manages library requests at all levels throughout the country.

"Our OU library is in charge of that," Molina said. "We could receive an email from the Volpe Center in Washington D.C., which does literature searches for the United States Secretary of Transportation, and we can help them on projects they are working on."

The library is also in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will provide sources even for those experiencing different disabilities.

"Some of our work has also been used at other state DOTs, including Texas," Molina said. "So, in disability, we're also a leader nationally."

Royce Floyd, associate professor in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science and associate director of the Southern Plains Transportation Center, said the library receives $3 million a year from the federal government that is matched from state and local resources, which funds the operation.

He said the library is critical to operations at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

"It's important for the region because we have really extreme weather in this region. We have a lot of different weather climate related issues going from Louisiana to New Mexico to Oklahoma. And so we need to come up with better ways to build roads, bridges, dams, levees, anything related to transportation," Floyd said.

He said OU is a transportation hub throughout the region, which includes member institutions at Oklahoma State University, the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Louisiana State University, University of Texas-El Paso, University of New Mexico, University of Arkansas, Navajo Technical University, and other institutions.

"OU hosts the Oklahoma Transportation Library, funded by the Oklahoma DOT, where we have maintained resources in terms of research reports, specifications, connections to other state transportation libraries, to be able to support the DOT and the university and do effective transportation research," Floyd said.

He said the library is doing outreach to make sure the public knows about the facilities and can better take advantage of them.

"The Transportation Library is here. The Southern Plains Transportation Center is here, and we're working together to try to improve transportation in Oklahoma and throughout the region," Floyd said.

OU first became home to the Southern Plains Transportation Center in 2013. Contracts are renewed every five years, and in 2022, it received a five year grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to keep the center at the university.

Musatarraf Zaman, director of Southern Plains Transportation Center, said OU is home to one of 10 regional university transportation centers in the country.

"This is a big deal," Zuman said. "This time the competition was very strong. They had 200 proposals, and they funded 35. And we are one of them."

He said having a transportation center in the community, along with the library, is a blessing to the community, even for those who don't study transportation.

"Our infrastructure is really the lifeblood of the economy. If your roads are not working, if the transportation is not functioning, you cannot go to the hospital, and you cannot take your kids to school," he said.

Also being in Norman close to weather resources helps the Southern Plains Transportation Center to understand how to best serve the community's transportation challenges.

"Our goal is to implement solutions to all of these problems. You can see [weather] getting worse, both the intensity and frequency," Zuman said. "We have extreme weather and climate change, and they have significant impact on our transportation infrastructure, and also public safety, supply chain disruption, working with the underserved and in tribal communities and tribal governments."

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.