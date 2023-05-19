Ouachita Parish grand jury clears Monroe store clerk of shooting attempted robber

File logo

A Ouachita Parish grand jury cleared a Monroe store clerk accused of fatally shooting an attempted robber at the S. 9th Street Dollar General store of manslaughter charges.

Rafus Anderson was arrested for one count of manslaughter after shooting and killing Marquarius Thomas, who attempted to rob the store with a handgun on Jan. 2. The grand jury returned a No True Bill, rejected the manslaughter charges against Anderson, who maintained that he was acting in self-defense and defense of the customers who were in the store at the time of the robbery.

According to Anderson's attorney Neal Johnson, the particular store had been robbed six times between August 22 and Jan. 2, four of which were successful.

