Ouachita Parish jail millage renewal to go on the ballot again

Voters in Ouachita Parish are being asked for a second time to renew a tax that would keep the parish's only jail up and running.

The Ouachita Parish Police Jury unanimously voted at Monday's night meeting to ask the Louisiana Bond Commission to hold a special election to authorize a millage continuation for the Ouachita Correctional Center.

A continuation of the 9.2-mill property tax, which funds operations and maintenance of the Ouachita Correctional Center, failed in the Nov. 13 elections. The proposition failed by a 56-44 margin.

The Ouachita Correctional Center is owned by the Police Jury, which is required by law to provide a jail for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

If approved, the millage would raise an estimated $10.8 million per year for the 5-year period from 2022-26.

Because of the legal requirement, the facility has to be paid for one way or the other, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley said.

"If we don't have the millage, it's going to have to come out of the general fund which would ultimately bankrupt the parish," Smiley said. "We don't have that amount of money that comes in."

The jail has been in operation since 1962 and is currently run by Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell. The facility, with a maximum bed capacity of 1,152, also houses inmates for the state Department of Corrections and staffs 150 deputies.

OCC is currently the only jail in Ouachita Parish. The Monroe and West Monroe police departments closed their jails in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Smiley said the millage is a renewal, not an increase. Taxpayers in Ouachita Parish have been paying the same property tax since 2008. The current millage is set to expire in 2023.

The Ouachita Correctional Center is the only jail in Ouachita Parish.

"Before 2008, the millage was a little bit more than what it is currently today," Smiley said. "We had what we called a construction millage, and a maintenance and operations millage. In 2008, when we passed this millage, we combined the two just for operations and maintenance with an agreement with the Sheriff that we put money aside every year for construction, and that agreement has worked."

If approved, the election would be held April 30.

The bond commission requires a 6-month waiting period for a repeat election, according to Smiley. Smiley said Hurricane Ida disrupted the local election cycle, pushing the parish back five-and-a half months of the six month waiting period.

"We're going to have to go before the bond commission with legal counsel to explain that," Smiley said. "We don't foresee any problems with the bond commission allowing us to do that. If everything goes well, it'll be presented before the public on April 30."

Smiley said the parish has a good working relationship with the warden and Sheriff's Office. Smiley said the warden has done a good job of running the prison and balancing the budget.

"I think the parish has done a good job with the building and the grounds on the same dime that we've been doing for many, many years," he said.

