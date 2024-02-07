Ouachita Parish legislators, police jurors endorse Jamie Mayo for 2024 mayoral race

Three Ouachita Parish legislators and two Ouachita Parish Police Jurors have thrown their support behind a candidate in the upcoming Monroe mayor's race.

Sen. Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe), Rep. Adrian Fisher (D-Monroe), Rep. Pat Moore (D-Monroe) and Ouachita Parish Police Jurors Michael Thompson and Lonnie Hudson publicly endorsed former Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo in the March 23 mayoral race.

"We plan to do all we can, not just stand with him today, but even after today, throughout his campaign to ensure he gets the victory," Jackson said. "When he gets the victory, we believe that we all as citizens get the victory."

Jackson touted Mayo's willingness to collaborate with other governing bodies and statewide elected officials to address issues from infrastructure to crime.

"He didn't stay silent," Jackson said. "He stood up and supported what was needed and so for me, that's a win-win. Those are the changes I want to see. Those are the things I know he'll bring to the table."

Fisher said he's known Mayo for the past 20 years and believes his heart is in the right place and believes that he's been able to asses things from his previous time as mayor and is ready to move forward in a positive way.

Moore said the delegation will be attending a special session regarding crime on Feb. 19 in Baton Rouge and are ready to address the crime issue in Monroe. She said it was important that the three legislators back the right candidate who could help fix the crime issue.

Whether we like it or not, Monroe is known to have the worst violent crime in all of these five governing bodies," Moore said. "You look it up, don't take my word for it − 2019 when he (Mayo) was in office, the crime did decrease. Now we still have a crisis and we've got to address this. Our governor is serious about crime and likewise, we are too. That's the reason why we need someone to go in, put the plan together, reduce this crime [and] make sure we are supporting programs that's going to benefit and reduce crime."

Thompson said constituents are really concerned about the crime issue in Monroe and are asking for solutions.

"When I was out on the campaign trail, a lot of them asked about crime," Thompson said. "Some of them asked me, 'Hey Mr. Thompson what are you going to do about crime?' In my area of police jury, we don't deal with crime and so that puts me in a place where I need to support someone that wants to be able to reduce the crime in our area. I've decided that I will definitely support somebody that always talked about crime when he was in office before. I want to be able to make sure we have crime at the top."

Mayo, who served as mayor from 2001 to 2020, is currently seeking his former office. He was defeated by incumbent Friday Ellis in the July 11, 2020 primary.

