Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office involved in officer-involved shooting

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, authorities said.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Ray Drive in Monroe. One person is deceased. However, the identity is not being released at this time, authorities said.

No deputies were injured.

An investigation is underway by the North Louisiana Sheriff's Investigative Unit. No further details are available at this time, but as more details become available they will be released by the NLSIU.

