Ouachita Student Foundation celebrates 50 years of ‘students helping students’ at OBU

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – An organization at Ouachita Baptist University is celebrating 50 years of service.

The Ouachita Student Foundation is a student-led group that works to impact the lives of other students. They do that through annual events to raise money for scholarships.

Ouachita Baptist University student performer becomes finalist in Broadway World Competition in New York City

It all started with a tricycle race at another college, which sparked the interest of an OBU faculty member 50 years ago who thought an event like that could go well at OBU.

They put their spin on it and from there the Ouachita Student Foundation was born.

Now, they hold events that are fundraising opportunities for students to participate in, teaching them a love of service and a love of others.

Addie Woods received a scholarship from the foundation.

“Without the OSF scholarship I would not be here today,” Woods said.

The OSF has spent five decades of students raising money to go back into the pockets of other students, helping them complete their education at OBU. Woods said when she received the money a burden was lifted not just from her, but also her father.

“Just knowing that I can take the pressure of whatever amount I was given for the scholarship off of his back just to help him out a little bit made such a world of difference to me,” Woods said.

Students look forward to 96th Battle of the Ravine between Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University

In those 50 years, money has been raised in unique ways like Tiger Tunes, a singing and dancing performance, Tiger Traks, similar to a college field day, the Fund Run 5k and more.

Dr. Jeff Root is a former OSF President, as well as the Dean of the School of Humanities and the Dean of the School of Education.

“It’s a growth opportunity for the students, and so many of them get involved various activities that OSF puts forward,” Root said.

Root has seen the organization grow over time in the number of members and dollars raised.

“The fact that it also raises a vast amount of money and the whole totality of all of these years of OSF since the 1970s, over 2.4 million dollars has been raised in scholarship money,” Root said.

Cabb Batson, the current president of OSF, said they’re a part of paving the way for the future.

“We’re adapting we’re changing but our mission will stay the same,” Batson said.

Woods said she sees firsthand the organization’s heart for service and is grateful for the last 50 years.

“Without OSF I genuinely don’t think I would still be here, and I know a lot of people would say the same thing of the scholarship recipients,” Woods said.

The organization has already raised over $200,000 this school year, breaking the yearly fundraising record they set last year.

University of Central Arkansas raises more than $20 million in 2023

They’re continuing their mission this semester, including with the annual tricycle race that started it all and a celebration of 50 years this weekend.

For more information head to OBU.edu/OSF.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.