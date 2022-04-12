🌱 OUC Raising Proposing 10% Rate Hike + Capitol Tacos Orlando Planned

Welcome back, Orlando! It's Wednesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and nice. High: 87 Low: 68.

Here are the top stories in Orlando today:

1. Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) says it is being forced to raise rates due to rising natural gas prices. The company is proposing a 10% increase, meaning that customers could pay about $5 to $15 more than they do at the moment. (WFTV)

2. Deputies on Tuesday continued to search for a person caught on video trying to kidnap a child who was walking to school in Orange County. The attempted kidnapping took place around 8 a.m. on Monday near Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood. (Click Orlando)

3. Team Market Group has filed plans with the City of Orlando to construct a new concept next to Camping World Stadium called The Central Garden. It is being described as a "diverse social gathering space that will showcase a mixed-use of indoor and outdoor options," including pop-up food vendors, live music, art exhibits, and community events. (Bungalower)

4. COVID-19 wastewater surveillance is showing a spike in Casselberry and Altamonte Springs. The data shows the number is up more than 4,000% in the Casselberry Sewer Service area in just the last month and more than 1,600% percent higher in Altamonte Springs. The virus detected is 100% omicron and it varies between areas but the BA.2 variant is 70% to 90% of what they're finding. (WESH)

5. Capital Tacos has announced it will add a location in Orlando. They did not reveal when or where the Orlando location will open. The Tampa-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain will also add locations in Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, and Charlotte. (WFTV)

Today in Orlando:

Tai Chi In The Garden at Mead Botanical Garden. (10:30 AM)

10th Annual Winter Park Wine & Dine - Spring Edition at Winter Park Farmers' Market. (5:30 PM)

Wednesday Night Out With Orlando Vegan Market . (6:00 PM)

Live At Timucua: Ulysses Owens, Jr.'s Generation Y . (7:30 PM)

Art N' Soul Music Experience: Starring Whitney Brown at CityArts. (8:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Orlando International Airport is now one of the top 10 busiest in the worl d , according to Airports Council International. (Click Orlando)

The Orlando City SC Lions are set to face USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday, April 20th at 7 p.m. ET in Exploria Stadium , bringing the historic I-4 Derby back in front of fans for the first time since 2014 . (Orlando City SC)

YMCA of Central Florida is grateful to announce that their YMCA has received a $100,000 grant from the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation to expand their Links 2 Learning program. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday off right! See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Carlos Hernandez

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

