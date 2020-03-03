Ouch! Biden Campaign Rejects Comey Endorsement

Andrew Kerr

James Comey endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, but a campaign official for the former vice president appeared to reject the former FBI director’s support.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted, along with a “Biden2020” hashtag.  

Andrew Bates, the rapid response director for Biden’s campaign, rebuffed Comey’s support on Twitter.

Read the original article.