Ouch: Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton suffers dislocated wrist in victory over Chargers

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was on his way to another big game. He had just brought down Keenan Allen after a completion, holding the Chargers’ dangerous wide receiver to a 2-yard gain.

But Bolton appeared to land awkwardly on his left wrist, and after the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory, Andy Reid delivered the bad news:

Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist on the play.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but Bolton didn’t return to the game ... and still led the Chiefs with nine tackles at the end of the day.

After two seasons of relatively injury-free football, Bolton has now suffered his second injury of the season. And like the first, this one could keep him on the sidelines for a while.

Bolton suffered an ankle injury in a Week 2 victory at the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the next three games. He had just returned to action in the Chiefs’ previous game, against the Denver Broncos, and collected an interception.

Fellow linebacker Drue Tranquill filled in during Bolton’s last absence and has been a solid addition this season. He entered the game leading the Chiefs in tackles, with 34, and on Sunday — playing against his old team — Tranquill recorded a sack.