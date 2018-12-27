Is OUE Limited’s (SGX:LJ3) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at OUE Limited’s (SGX:LJ3) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, OUE’s P/E ratio is 16.1. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.2%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for OUE:

P/E of 16.1 = SGD1.4 ÷ SGD0.087 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SGD1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Notably, OUE grew EPS by a whopping 148% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 39%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does OUE’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that OUE has a higher P/E than the average (9.8) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

SGX:LJ3 PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18

OUE’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting OUE’s P/E?

OUE’s net debt is considerable, at 242% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On OUE’s P/E Ratio

OUE has a P/E of 16.1. That’s higher than the average in the SG market, which is 11.8. It’s good to see the recent earnings growth, although we note the company uses debt already. It seems the market believes growth will continue, judging by the P/E ratio.

