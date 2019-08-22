Is OUE (SGX:LJ3) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that OUE Limited (SGX:LJ3) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for OUE

How Much Debt Does OUE Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that OUE had S$3.29b of debt in June 2019, down from S$3.59b, one year before. However, it also had S$342.4m in cash, and so its net debt is S$2.94b.

SGX:LJ3 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Strong Is OUE's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that OUE had liabilities of S$1.12b due within 12 months and liabilities of S$3.81b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$342.4m and S$297.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling S$4.29b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the S$1.33b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, OUE would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Weak interest cover of 0.86 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 21.8 hit our confidence in OUE like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Notably, OUE's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine OUE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, OUE actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.