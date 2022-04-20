OUI charge for driver who crashed onto bridge under construction in Greenfield

Police charged a woman with OUI after they say she drove onto a bridge under construction in Greenfield.

The 2015 Nissan was driving from Montague toward Greenfield when it crashed through the “Road Closed” barricades ahead of the General Pierce Bridge, according to police.

Police say the car continued over the bridge until it fell off the decking and onto the exposed beams.

The driver was taken to Franklin Medical Center for evaluation. She was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The car was towed from the bridge.

