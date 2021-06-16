OUPD: OU football player pulled over for traffic violation

Jun. 16—Sooner football defensive lineman Isaiah Daveion Thomas was stopped on a traffic violation and driving under the influence Sunday morning, according to an arrest report from the University of Oklahoma Police Department.

According to the report, Thomas and a passenger were pulled over about 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of S. Jenkins Avenue, where university police said they saw him commit a traffic violation.

After he was pulled over, he was arrested at 2:08 a.m. for a driving under the influence (misdemeanor) and on an outstanding municipal warrant out of Norman, and taken to the Cleveland County detention center. The passenger drove the car from the scene.

According to the report, Thomas faces a driving while intoxicated or impaired charge in Cleveland County. However, the Oklahoma State Courts Network does not currently show any official charges in the system yet for Thomas.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said Thomas was booked into the jail at 2:59 a.m., and a bail bondsman posted $2,000 bond about eight hours later. The warrant request was based on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

The OU Athletic Department said that the department is aware of the arrest and is handling it internally.

Thomas earned all-conference honors in 2020, and had eight sacks last season.

