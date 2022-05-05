OUPD: Uber driver knocked out drunk student at Campus Corner

May 5—An Uber driver working the Campus Corner area was arrested April 30 after he allegedly knocked a drunk University of Oklahoma student unconscious and stole her phone after she got in his car.

John Guard Butler, 41, who lists a Lawton address, was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault and battery and destroying evidence in Cleveland County District Court in connection with the incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Butler told police he assaulted the student in his car, drove away with her, hid and planned to get rid of her phone, washed his clothes to get rid of evidence and lied to police when they investigated the incident.

"There is no excuse for this disturbing behavior and our hearts are with the rider as she recovers. The driver no longer has access to the app, and we are assisting law enforcement on their investigation," a Thursday statement from Uber to The Transcript reads.

OU police in the affidavit said the student got in Butler's car at the intersection of White Street and Buchanan Avenue after she called an Uber. Police noted she was drunk and couldn't get home without assistance.

When the student got in his car, Butler allegedly locked the doors and hit her. Police say Butler is a U.S. Army veteran with hand-to-hand combat training, the affidavit states.

Butler then took the student to a remote place, where she regained consciousness and escaped the car. The student told campus police she was taken against her will, the affidavit states.

Police traced the student's phone to Butler's residence in Norman, where they arrived around 2:30 a.m. April 30.

When police showed up, Butler had changed his clothes — he allegedly had blood on the clothes he was wearing when he assaulted the student — and hidden the phone. Officers found blood splatter and blood swipes inside Butler's car, the affidavit states.

Butler told officers he assaulted the student and tried to hide what he did after they read him Miranda rights, the affidavit states.

Butler was booked into the Cleveland County jail on suspicion of his two felonies and a misdemeanor for allegedly lying to the officers. He was held Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

Butler is set to appear in District Court June 7 for a preliminary hearing conference, according to court records.

Butler did not have any prior involvement in Oklahoma's criminal justice system before Tuesday, records show. Uber disqualifies applicants from driving for them if they have serious criminal convictions or charges at any point in their history, according to the company website.

"The suspect is in custody and there is no continuing threat to the campus community," a Thursday statement from OU's press office reads.

OUPD did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the incident Thursday. NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen referred all questions back to OUPD because it was the lead investigating agency in the case.

In its statement, the university referred students to their programs such as OU SafeWalk and OU SafeRIDE in light of the incident.