Our Flags Means Death fans get TV licence just to watch pirate show

UK fans of Our Flag Means Death claim they have bought a TV licence just to watch the show.

The pirate comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi has recently been axed by Max and devoted fans have started a petition to try and save the show. The second series has just begun airing on BBC Two and streaming on iPlayer, and UK fans have joined the call to arms to save Our Flag Means Death.

Viewers claimed they were returning to BBC iPlayer and paying the TV licence fee just to be able to get their fix of the swashbuckling sitcom, which has gained a big queer following as a result of the diverse LGBTQ+ characters. Our Flag Means Death stars Flight of the Conchords star Darby as "Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonne as he learns to be a pirate and ends up falling in love with Blackbeard (Waititi).

One UK fan wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: "Just logged into BBC iPlayer to see our men on the banner at the top #SaveOFMD #AdoptOurCrew I’m gonna actually pay the license fee for a couple of months so I can repeatedly stream Our Flag Means Death." Another said:"@NetflixUK I’m actually paying my license fee to the BBC because they have Our Flag Means Death. That s**t is expensive and annoying, but I’m willing to do it because of how much I love Our Flag Means Death. Don’t you wanna #AdoptOurCrew #SaveOFMD???" And another tweeted: "Our Flag Means Death season 2 is now streaming in the UK and the BBC is placing it front and center! @netflix #AdoptOurCrew and have this flagship show in your pocket! #SaveOFMD #OurFlagBBC Sign the petition: http://saveofmd.com"

Using the hashtag #AdoptOurCrew, Our Flag Means Death are appealing to major streaming networks such as Netflix and AppleTV to save the show and pick it up for a third series.

One posted: "@AppleTV Our Flag Means Death season 2 is now streaming in the UK and we couldn’t be more thrilled! #AdoptOurCrew and send this crew on a new voyage in season 3! #OurFlagBBC #SaveOFMD" Another shared:"When you think @AppleTV you think “quality storytelling”. That’s why AppleTV+ and Our Flag Means Death are a match made in heaven! #AdoptOurCrew #SaveOFMD"

A third wrote: "IMHO opinion, Hodor moved on to bigger and better things. If you aren't following the push to save Our Flag Means Death that just means you probably haven't watched it. You should!" And another said: "It’s OUR Flag means death and WE say nothing is final yet ! #saveofmd #AdoptOurCrew"

The online petition started by fans to save Our Flag Means Death and have it renewed for a third season has reached over 84,400 signatures of a target of 150,000.

Our Flag Means Death airs on BBC Twi at 10pm on Tuessday and all episodes are available to stream in iPlayer.

