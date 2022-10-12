Ouse Valley: Action group wins £2m to fight climate change

Ouse Valley Climate Action has been awarded £2 million by the National Lottery Community Fund

A climate action group has been awarded more than £2 million to help tackle climate change.

The National Lottery Community Fund awarded the sum to Ouse Valley Climate Action (OVCA) - an area in which 77,000 people live.

The project's aims include capturing more carbon through tree planting and creating water habitats to reduce flood risk and increase drought resilience.

OVCA successfully bid for the funding among more than 600 applicants.

'Fragile landscape'

The group said the river valley is a "fragile landscape" that has felt the effects of climate change, including flooding, storm damage, coastal erosion and biodiversity loss.

It says the funding will focus on nature recovery and climate resilience, boosting people's knowledge and skills and providing greener energy and travel.

OVCA chief executive Chris Rowland said the funding will enable the group to offer local energy services across Lewes district, "supporting us to scale up the benefits of community energy across the Ouse Valley over the next three years and beyond".

The project area follows the River Ouse downstream from Barcombe - which is aiming to be the UK's first net-zero village - through to Lewes and further south to Seaford, Peacehaven and Newhaven.

Vanessa Rowlands, chair of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: "This summer has shown that climate change is a real issue that all communities are having to deal with, rather than some pie in the sky only affecting future generations."

She said the funding will make Ouse Valley "one of the national leaders in community climate action".

OVCA said a team will be formed to deliver the project locally, working with schools, businesses and community groups.

