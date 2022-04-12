Ousley offers his account of altercation at county attorney's office

Apr. 12—The race for Pulaski County Attorney was already hot given published reports about an altercation between the two candidates last fall, but is heating up more with challenger Greg Ousley giving his account of what happened that fateful October day.

The incident has been under investigation by Kentucky State Police with no charges filed as of yet.

According to a 911 call released about a week after the October 27 incident, a woman can be heard requesting an officer respond to County Attorney Martin Hatfield's Maple Street office because "an attorney has got a hold of Mr. Hatfield and we're trying to break them up."

The woman went on to identify the other attorney as Ousley — saying the two were fighting at the time of the call, although by the end of the call she said that the altercation had calmed down.

Hatfield and Ousley formerly worked together in the U.S. Attorney's Office in London and Ousley worked for Hatfield here in the County Attorney's Office as well. He now has his own practice.

In announcing his bid last December to challenge the three-term incumbent in the May 17 Primary, Ousley claimed he was the one "physically attacked by a County Attorney employee" but declined to give further detail until late last week, when he identified that employee as Detective Tom Reed.

"This incident that occurred here continues to be an open criminal matter," Hatfield said when contacted about Ousley's claims. "Because of that I wouldn't want to comment on any specifics.

"With that being said, I would say that Det. Reed and I are crime victims of that incident. I understand my opponent has submitted some kind of self-serving statement, and Det. Reed and I are not going to allow him to goad us into trying this case in the media or social media....My and Det. Reed's version of what occurred that day varies significantly from my opponent's self-serving statements."

Ousley's version of events is outlined in a four-page "Verified Statement" dated December 23, 2021 — part of a packet of documents that were purportedly sent on his behalf to Fayette Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn last December, whom he believes to be the special prosecutor assigned to handle the case should it be presented to a local grand jury, though a message to her had not been returned at press time.

The packet includes also a letter from Carrie D. Wiese, Ousley's law partner, which notes that Ousley would be willing to testify before the grand jury should Red Corn present evidence on the incident. Messages to Red Corn and Wiese were not returned by press time.

Ousley's timeline actually begins more than two years before the October 27, 2021 altercation — with a June 29, 2019 arrest of an individual the Commonwealth Journal is not identifying due to the case having since been expunged. He claims the case information was given to him by the arresting officer, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Officer Jason Estes, although Ousley was neither a party to nor representing anyone involved. Ousley alleges that Ofc. Estes first received a call from First Assistant Chasiti Ross and was told "that she would not prosecute any of his cases if he did not release" the individual from custody. Ousley's statement then alleges that Reed met the officer at the boat dock asking that the individual be released.

"Officer Jason Estes explained to Detective Tom Reed he could not 'unarrest' an intoxicated individual," Ousley wrote in his statement.

According to the statement, Ofc. Estes first contacted Hatfield to report the communications with both Assistant County Attorney Ross and Det. Reed and was advised not to discuss the matter with anyone. However, Estes emailed his chain of command and subsequently gave a copy of the file to Ousley.

Ousley then asserted the 2019 file contained three Intoxilyzer receipts which indicated that the machine wasn't operating at the time of the individual's arrest.

Fast forward to October 20, 2021, when according to Ousley, he wrote a letter to Hatfield "requesting any evidence that the Intoxilyzer malfunctioned between June 2019 and January 2020" which could be used as exculpatory evidence for clients who had been charged in DUI cases during that period. According to Ousley, he specifically requested the Intoxilyzer receipts from the June 2019 case but got no response.

On October 27, the day of the altercation, Ousley appeared in court with such a client. When his case was called, he asked whether his letter had been received with First Assistant County Attorney Ross responding, according to the timeline, that she couldn't find the specified case on CourtNet.

Ousley then recounted how he informed the court that he would return shortly and proceeded to the county attorney's office where the two talked in Hatfield's personal office about Ousley's pending case as well as how he felt 2019 case was relevant. During that discussion, Det. Reed arrived and asked what they were discussing.

It was at this point, according to the statement, that Ousley made certain accusations against Reed in regard to the 2019 case and the two exchanged insults before a physical confrontation ensued in which, according to Ousley and prior reporting, all three suffered some physical damage. Ousley stated that he stood up to meet the detective as "Reed reached out and grabbed me by the suit collar and slammed my head into the front office glass window" of Hatfield's office — which caused a knot on his head as well as bruises down his body on the side where he was slammed.

"At no time did I threaten Mr. Hatfield, or Mr. Reed," Ousley wrote. "I did make hurtful comments toward Mr. Reed, and I regret doing so, although as a trained law enforcement officer, I would expect he has heard much worse and not lost control. I believe he lost his composure due to the personal comments that I made."

Ousley then recounted returning to Pulaski District Court and proceeding with his client's case. He claims that Hatfield contacted Ofc. Estes the following day to tell him "that he was disappointed in him for giving me his file" on the June 2019 case and "that if he had a case that needed prosecuted, to go through the Pulaski County Circuit Clerk's Office and not to communicate directly with his office."

Ousley's statement further alleges that Hatfield later contacted Ofc. Estes again and advised that "everything could go back to normal" if Estes would get Ousley "to get rid of" the material given to him by the officer.

"I declined that request as the items had already been turned over to the KSP Trooper assigned to the investigation," Ousley wrote.

Ousley concludes by stating that he "was given no opportunity to leave the building before being attacked," which he says he would have done.

"I would have gladly walked out rather than trying to crawl out," Ousley wrote, "which I felt was my only option...."

Ousley's packet also includes photocopies of an email exchange purportedly between Ofc. Estes and his superiors. However, the account given differs from Ousley's statement — making no allegations against Det. Reed or Ross personally but instead stating that Ross' husband called Ofc. Estes as he arrived at the Pulaski County Detention Center to advise him to issue the individuals "a citation in lieu of arresting and booking him into jail."

Asked about the discrepancy, Ousley acknowledged Ross and Reed weren't included in the report but that he was confident the officer would testify to the involvement of all three if called to. Messages to Ofc. Estes had not been returned at press time.

When contacted, County Attorney Hatfield said little in regard to the June 2019 case beyond noting that his office has nothing to do with expungements. Rather some resolved cases are expunged as a matter of law after a certain period of time, while others can be expunged by a judge with a request filed by the defendant.

"Once an expungement is signed, it is as if that case never happened," Hatfield explained. "In my opinion, myself or anyone else in my profession or law enforcement or the clerk's office, whoever maintains legal records, would be prohibited legally and ethically from discussing a case that's been expunged."

The county attorney did say that his tenure since 2011 has been devoted to treating the public fairly.

"My office has handled thousands and thousands of cases in Pulaski District Court and we strive in each and every case to resolve each case in a fair and equitable manner," Hatfield said, "taking into account the background of the defendant, taking into account the facts that we feel like we can prove or know in a case, and finally taking into account the desires of the victim if the case involves a victim."

Ross declined to comment in regard to the expunged case, as did her husband and the individual who had been charged. Reed also declined to comment on both that case as well as the October incident, citing the open nature of the investigation into the reported altercation. Hatfield deferred further questions about the investigation to the Kentucky State Police.

A KSP Post 11 spokesperson had not confirmed whether the investigation is still open at press time.