Ousted Burkina president held by army 'well', says party source
Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Ouagadougou on Tuesday to show support for the junta and its leader, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba
Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Ouagadougou on Tuesday to show support for the junta and its leader, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba
A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
The driver was immediately removed from their shift and placed on administrative leave, the turnpike commission's director said in a statement.
Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
Alexandra Daddario's ultra-toned abs and killer booty are total #goals in these new Instagram photos. Hot yoga and AMRAP workouts are her fitness go-tos.
His whole face changed the second he saw them, and the footage is going viral.
The Olton-Farwell boys basketball game on Tuesday night was postponed after officials left following the girls game.
Is this transitional dressing?
Within moments of widespread media reports that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire when the current term ends this summer, the Washington parlor game of making a short list of judges President Joe Biden might consider to replace him began. After all, Biden had pledged during the campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the nine-Justice panel in an historic first. The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
”I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” tweeted Brittany Matthews, co-owner of Kansas City Current and fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Spears danced on Instagram in a yellow Target bikini, paired with brown pointed-toe pumps.
Octopuses are from space. I know, that sounds like the opening line of a cheesy science fiction movie from the black and white days of Hollywood. But it’s actually the main part of the argument behind a research paper published in an actual peer-reviewed journal. The paper was published in the journal Progress in Biophysics … The post New scientific paper claims octopuses are actually aliens from outer space appeared first on BGR.
Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are expecting their first baby together in May, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month
Even Pat Sajak was surprised by the first thing the contestant asked for following the celebratory confetti.
The GOP Virginia governor's email hotline seeking reports of “divisive practices” in schools has received some, well, interesting responses.
Prince Charles is spiraling over Prince Harry's memoir and thinks it'll be a "takedown" of Duchess Camilla, but Prince William is staying neutral.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. delivered a written response to Russia on the crisis in Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying it sets out “a serious diplomatic path forward” even though it rejected some of the Kremlin’s key demands. The NATO military alliance confirmed soon after that it provided its own document striking similar themes.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale Tal
For the second time this year, Garrett shared that showing off his impressive physique seems to have led to a PED test: