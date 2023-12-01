Ousted congressman Santos introduced bills named for Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Embattled New York Congressman George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday in a historic vote. Santos, who was only the sixth lawmaker ever ousted from the lower chamber, and the first in 20 years, was voted out 311-114-2. Over one hundred Republicans joined nearly every Democratic member in voting the controversial NY lawmaker out.

During his scandal-ridden 328 days in Congress, Santos made headlines for being federally indicted, falsifying his resume, and allegedly spending campaign funds on Botox and OnlyFans. He also reportedly introduced several dozen bills and resolutions, two of which were apparently named for female pop stars.

SWIFT Act of 2023

One, HR5288, which was also cited as the “Securing Women’s Independence For Today Act of 2023,” or the “SWIFT Act of 2023,” was introduced on Aug. 25, 2023. The 12-page act called for improvements to health education curriculum, a comprehensive education program to improve healthcare system with respect to domestic violence and sexual assault, and funding for prevention and response to sexual violence, among other things.

MINAJ Act of 2023

Earlier in the year, Santos introduced HR2631, also cited as the “Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act of 2023,” or the “MINAJ act of 2023.” That shorter, four-page act called for “prohibition against vaccine mandates prior to marketing approval for at least 10 years.”

Neither of the bills were passed into law, nor were any of the other approximately 40 bills or resolutions Santos introduced.

