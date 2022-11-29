Ousted Florida state attorney takes his case to court in opposing DeSantis’ action

Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP
12
Dan Sullivan, Sue Carlton
·5 min read

Lawyers will square off this week in a Tallahassee courtroom for a politically charged trial that’s expected to center on one question:

What was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ motive for yanking Andrew Warren from office?

In a surprise move in August that made national headlines, Warren, Hillsborough County’s twice-elected state attorney, was suspended from his duties and escorted out of his office by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened as DeSantis held a rally-style news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at which he and others lamented aspects of Warren’s progressive approach to criminal justice.

Warren is asking a federal judge to reinstate him. He says the suspension was political retaliation against his right to free speech. DeSantis says he did it because Warren refused to enforce state laws.

Who will testify?

Warren’s lawyers in recent weeks have deposed nine witnesses. They include several members of the governor’s staff, among them his former press secretary Christina Pushaw, who famously tweeted the night before the suspension to prepare for the “liberal media meltdown of the year.”

Also listed is Larry Keefe, the governor’s public safety czar, who handled the investigation for DeSantis and was instrumental in preparing for the suspension. Susan Lopez, the county judge who DeSantis appointed to replace Warren, is also on the witness list.

The governor’s lawyers deposed five people. They include two Hillsborough prosecutors who may offer insight into Warren’s policy against prosecuting certain minor offenses — one of the reasons the governor cited in accusing Warren of neglecting his duties.

The actual written policy indicates individual prosecutors should use their discretion in deciding whether to pursue such crimes. Warren contends the policies were not a blanket refusal to enforce laws.

Warren is expected to testify at the trial.

Who won’t testify?

The governor has resisted the prospect of being called to the witness stand. Warren’s lawyers have agreed not to call him in their case in chief, but it’s still possible they might try to call him in a rebuttal portion of the case. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle may have to decide if the governor takes the witness stand.

One witness who won’t appear live on the witness stand: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Lawyers for the sheriff last week asked that he be excused from having to testify, citing his full schedule, the long distance between his home and the Tallahassee courthouse and his status as a leader of a large government agency.

Warren’s lawyers agreed not to call the sheriff. But given his involvement in Warren’s removal — he worked with the governor’s office and stood by DeSantis’ side for the announcement that Warren was out — what he had to say in a lengthy deposition earlier this month will be presented as evidence in court.

That deposition gave a glimpse into how things unfolded between Tampa and Tallahassee.

The sheriff said he had lunch one day last spring with Preston Farrior, a friend who works for the Ferman car enterprise, at Casa Santo Stefano in Ybor City, a Sicilian restaurant popular with politicians and the city’s powerful.

At the end of their lunch, Farrior asked Chronister if he would “jump on a quick call” with Keefe, whom the sheriff said he did not know.

They went out to Farrior’s car and made the call. The sheriff said Keefe asked “if we had any type of difficulties with our state attorney prosecuting cases.” Chronister told Keefe he was already compiling cases he thought Warren should have pursued and agreed to send them to Keefe.

Also shipped to the governor’s office was Warren’s office memo discussing how in general, homeless people sleeping in a business parking lot shouldn’t be charged with trespassing because it’s “not going to solve the underlying problem.”

Chronister opined that such cases could create a liability for his office if they went unprosecuted.

What’s in the evidence?

Among a deluge of exhibits to hit the court file: a memo that the governor’s staff prepared before Warren’s suspension, noting that Warren was described in a news story as something close to a “social justice warrior.” It mentioned his refusal to prosecute 67 protesters who were arrested on unlawful assembly charges during protests over the murder of George Floyd.

The memo seemed to express particular concern over Warren’s stance on abortion, and his having signed a pledge with other elected prosecutors to refrain from prosecuting abortion-related cases. (Warren signed a similar pledge against prosecuting transgender healthcare cases.) The memo included a legal analysis of how the governor could justify suspending him.

A chart listed a range of options the governor could take. They included:

Suspending Warren and asking the Florida Senate to permanently remove him from office,

Suspending him temporarily until the Florida Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality of the state’s 15-week abortion ban or until Warren agreed to enforce the law,

Issuing a statement about the state’s dedication to enforcing abortion laws,

Taking no action until the Florida Supreme Court rules on the state’s 15-week abortion ban

Taking no action.

Each option included pros and cons. One benefit of suspension: “A leftist prosecutor would be removed from office.” One drawback: “Political battle is likely to increase Warren’s profile.”

A benefit of no action: “The governor avoids political liability” and “No additional media coverage for Warren.” One drawback: “Warren remains unchallenged while openly defying Florida law.”

Other court exhibits that could also be evidence include text messages and emails exchanged between the governor’s staff in the days leading up to the suspension.

The trial is expected to last three to four days. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

However the judge ultimately rules, it’s anticipated that the losing side will appeal.

Recommended Stories

  • For WA Republicans, the election was a wake-up call. Here’s how the party wins in 2024

    The state Republican party should send a letter to Mar-a-Lago acknowledging the former president’s service and letting him know WA will support a different nominee in 2024. | A Bill Bryant column

  • House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ on Ukraine

    Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said Congress does not need to pass “Democrat bills” when it comes to Ukraine funding, indicating that a GOP-led House would provide the country “only what they need” while advocating for accountability over spending on the war. Turner told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he personally told…

  • Another DeSantis voter fraud case is settled. This one ends with ‘no contest’ plea

    One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment.

  • Steve Bannon Is Just Jealous He’s Been Replaced by Donald Trump

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyStave Bannon calling out Donald Trump for hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago reads as jealousy, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.Last week, the former president had dinner with the troubled antisemitic rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, who brought his new pal Fuentes along for the ride. Bannon is among a number of right-wing figures to criticize Trump for allowing the recent meeting, claiming

  • Trump Isn’t MAGA Enough Anymore, Say Kanye-Curious Extremists

    The 2024 battle lines are being drawn, and the GOP’s far-right base is looking for a candidate that is truly based

  • Tucker Carlson Laps Up Grad’s Claim of Unlearning ‘Woke-ism’ With PragerU

    Fox NewsMount Holyoke graduate and PragerU Director of Development Annabella Rockwell boasted on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday that she was able to unlearn “woke-ism” from her college years with the help of videos produced by her employer.Not long after Rockwell’s story of being “deprogrammed” was first published in the New York Post and then unsurprisingly picked up by FoxNews.com and other conservative websites, the pharmaceutical heiress naturally got the call up to the Fox host’s primetime c

  • Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence's belief that Congress has 'no right' to his testimony about January 6 should 'disqualify' him from public office

    Kirschner has argued Congress has sufficient reason to question Mike Pence about Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

  • Newspaper Risks Wrath Of Toddlers Everywhere With Warning About GOP

    "No insult intended to toddlers," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote in an editorial call to "toddler-proof" the House before Republicans take over.

  • Exclusive-Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia-sources

    McDonald's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants this month after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The case highlights supply issues faced by many Kazakh businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighbouring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.

  • Democratic senators question Biden administration on end to Title 42, potential migrant surge at border

    Democratic senators wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security chief expressing "deep concerns" about the end to Title 42, which expires on Dec. 21.

  • Will Donald Trump win the Republican nomination?

    The former president is vying for the White House again, but reactions within the GOP have been mixed.

  • “Proud pro-labor president” Biden calls on Congress to avert a rail strike

    US president Joe Biden wants to force a deal upon rail workers.

  • Oz Senate Defeat Opens Door  to Ex-Hedge Fund CEO McCormick for Another Run

    (Bloomberg) -- When politicians, business and civic leaders descend on New York City’s Waldorf Astoria on Friday for the annual Pennsylvania Society gathering, Democrats in the crowd will be celebrating the first time in 75 years that the state’s voters have not elected at least one Republican senator. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital R

  • Nick Fuentes and the Illiberal Right Are America’s Homegrown Jihadists

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAlmost 15 years ago, right-wing political commentator Dinesh D’Souza wrote a controversial book suggesting that the cultural left in America had provoked the radical Islamists who executed the 9/11 attacks. Today, similar concerns about the left are provoking a different type of radical—a homegrown one.I spent this weekend re-reading Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book on al Qaeda, The Looming Tower, which opens with the origin

  • Panthers DE Brian Burns mocks Broncos QB Russell Wilson after sack

    After his first sack of Russell Wilson on Sunday, Panthers DE Brian Burns had a little something for Mr. Unlimited.

  • Mike Lindell is running to lead the Republican National Committee and unseat longtime foe Ronna McDaniel

    The MyPillow CEO who has amplified false claims about voter fraud announced he's running to take control of the Republican National Committee.

  • India and China are still snapping up Russian oil — but they are demanding huge bargains which is hitting Kremlin's war chest

    Russia is losing about $4 billion a month as Urals crude oil trades at about 40% discount to international Brent crude oil prices, per Bloomberg.

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes can sue NBCUniversal for defamation - judge

    A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

  • Hillary Clinton backs Iranian women at NY event

    STORY: The event took place on New York's Roosevelt Island, where Clinton launched her failed 2016 presidential candidacy.The event, "Eyes on Iran," featured installations calling attention to the activism and victims in Iran during months of protest.Demonstrations erupted after the death in custody of 22-year old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.Activist news agency HRANA said 450 protesters had been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest as of Nov. 26, including 63 minors. It said 60 members of the security forces had been killed, and 18,173 protesters detained."Their fight is our fight," Clinton said.While speaking, Clinton also revisited her proclamation from her time as U.S. first lady in which she said in Beijing, "women's rights are human rights."The protests in Iran have particularly focused on women's rights - Amini was detained by morality police for attire deemed inappropriate under Iran's Islamic dress code - but have also called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.The current unrest has posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical ruling elite since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution, though authorities have crushed previous rounds of major protests.

  • General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army

    General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan's new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes control at a time when the army has been drawn into a political showdown between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, even as the country faces an economic crisis. "I am certain that his (Munir's) appointment will prove positive for the army and the country," outgoing chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said at a handover ceremony at the army's General Headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.