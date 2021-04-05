Ousted Knotel founder slams new owners' "WeWork bros" hires

Dan Primack
·2 min read

Founders have two options after being forced out of their company by what they view as unscrupulous investors. One is to keep a stiff upper lip. The other is to lash out. Amol Sarva took what was behind Door No. 2.

The big picture: Sarva was founder and CEO of Knotel, a flexible workspace company that had been valued at around $1.6 billion by venture capitalists.

  • He also was known to gleefully troll rival WeWork, once parking a Knotel bus outside of WeWork's headquarters. When WeWork's IPO plans imploded in late 2019, he said: "Now the music is over, and it's time to dance."

Knotel got hammered by the pandemic. At the end of last March, it laid off or furloughed half of its 500-person staff and prepared for things to get even worse.

  • Things got even worse. Knotel, which primarily leased out office space to enterprise clients, stopped paying rent at certain sites and got sued by landlords. A rumored $100 million financing fell through.

  • By this past February, the company was forced to file for bankruptcy, despite having previously raised nearly $600 million in VC funding.

Commercial real estate firm Newmark Group bought Knotel out of bankruptcy, and installed former WeWork vice chair Michael Gross as CEO.

  • It also added Gross' brother Eric, also a former WeWork exec, as co-president, alongside the founder of a hospitality company backed by ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann.

Sarva hadn't just lost his job and his company. He'd lost it to his arch enemies. This past Friday night he sent a searing note to former colleagues and clients. It read, in part:

"Over the last few months, Newmark was a stalking horse on a process that used bankruptcy to take control of Knotel with around $100mm of new capital. This process undermined lots of important relationships and hurt lots of customers and partners. I'm so disappointed that this was the direction pressed. The process made clear to me that I would not choose to be part of the new owners' way of moving forward. Only to confirm that judgment, they have literally hired a group of Adam Neuman-era WeWork bros to lead the company forward. The Knotel alumni will spawn a number of intriguing companies, and I am among them now."

  • Axios reached out to Sarve, Gross and a Newmark rep for comment, but didn't hear back.

The bottom line: Flexible workspace is an industry predicated on people wanting to sit side-by-side, but seems to be full of execs who'd prefer to remain far apart.

    Supreme Court vacates lower court decision that ruled Trump can't block Twitter followers

The Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling that found former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking followers on Twitter, ordering the case to be dismissed as moot now that he is no longer in office.Between the lines: Though the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the case, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the "unprecedented" amount of control that Twitter and other digital platforms have over speech must be addressed in the future.What they're saying: "Twitter barred Mr. Trump not only from interacting with a few users, but removed him from the entire platform, thus barring all Twitter users from interacting with his messages," wrote Thomas, one of the most conservative justices on the court."Today's digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors. Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.""We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms."The big picture: Trump's use of social media has forced judges to re-evaluate the rules of political communications in the digital era, Axios' Sara Fischer writes.Twitter sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in March, seeking to halt the Trump ally's investigation into the tech giant for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president." Twitter and a host of other social media platforms banned Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

    Argentina's president tests positive for COVID after vaccination

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández announced Saturday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.Of note: Fernández received his first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 21 and the second on Feb. 11, per the Wall Street Journal. The president's doctor, Federico Saavedra said in a statement released to news outlets, "The clinical picture is mild due in large part to the protective effect of the vaccine received."For the record: Argentina became last December the joint-first country outside of Russia to begin vaccinating people with the Sputnik V vaccine.Peer-reviewed analysis of a large clinical trial published last February found the vaccine demonstrated nearly 92% efficacy against symptomatic cases of COVID-19.Two studies published last month found fully vaccinated people can still contract the virus, though it's pretty rare.By the numbers: Argentina health officials have administered single coronavirus vaccine doses to about 7% of the population of 45 million and 1.5% received both shots, per the WSJ.The big picture: COVID-19 cases are increasing in Argentina, which reported has reported more than 82,100 cases in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. The Argentine government last week suspended flights from Brazil, Mexico and Chile in an attempt to prevent coronavirus variants from entering the country.

    Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. "He will not mince any words. He's very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn't a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.

    U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population

How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection. As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes. This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom would have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on the current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace. Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes that the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing." Vaccine Tracker Update-April 5 Time to 75% vaccination at current rate USA 3 monthsChile 4 monthsUK 5 monthsCanada 10 monthsBrazil 10 monthsEU 1 yr China 1.1 yrsWorld 1.8 yrsRussia 1.9 yrsS Africa >10 yrshttps://t.co/5eQekKNryc @business pic.twitter.com/B0SN2FpLsU — John Fraher (@johnfraher) April 5, 2021 The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel. The White House hailed the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

