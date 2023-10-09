Ousted police chief’s lawsuit seeks to end state control of Paterson force

PATERSON — The city’s ousted police chief is asking the courts to terminate the New Jersey attorney general’s control of the Paterson Police Department and to put him back in charge.

The chief, Engelbert Ribeiro, claimed in a lawsuit filed Friday that state officials violated the New Jersey Constitution and its “home rule” laws when they took over the city Police Department.

The lawsuit contended that the Attorney General's Office exceeded its authority by intervening in specific cases involving local police with “a wholesale takeover of the day-to-day law enforcement and administrative operations of a municipal police department.”

How did the Attorney General's Office react?

The Attorney General's Office on Monday fired back, saying the lawsuit reflected the very problems in the Police Department that necessitated the intervention.

“Today’s lawsuit is as unfortunate as it is meritless,” said a statement issued by the Attorney General's Office. “The attorney general’s authority to supersede local law enforcement agencies is well established. And given the history in Paterson, the need to do so was clear.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Andre Sayegh expressed his support for the lawsuit in an interview on Monday morning. Sayegh said he thinks the complaint is on “solid legal footing.” But the mayor did not respond when asked whether he planned to join Ribeiro as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, or whether he would be a witness on behalf of his ousted appointee.

The complaint also targeted Isa Abbassi, the retired New York City cop whom the attorney general put in charge of the Paterson department, saying he lacked the license and training to take command under New Jersey law.

Besides Ribeiro, the other plaintiff in the case is Mirza Bulur, who has served many years as confidential aide to Paterson’s public safety director, Jerry Speziale. The lawsuit described Bulur as Paterson’s acting public safety director. Sayegh said Monday that he appointed Bulur to that position because Speziale has taken time off for a family situation.

The city is not paying for the lawsuit, officials said. Ribeiro and Bulur are covering the legal fees, according to people familiar with the case.

The lawsuit was filed 10 days after Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Abbassi held a press conference at the Paterson library to highlight improvements they said were made in the Police Department under state control, a list that included a reduction in violent crime and about 50 initiatives designed to build trust between citizens and cops.

The drop in crime has come as Abbassi has increased police presence in trouble spots, especially Broadway, an effort that has been bolstered by almost $1 million in extra state funding. On top of that money, the state Legislature allocated $10 million for the Paterson Police Department.

“Today’s lawsuit is an unfortunate reminder that change is not easy, but that it is worth the effort,” the Attorney General's Office said, asserting that the state “has invested millions of dollars and countless hours over these past seven months into helping the Paterson Police Department move forward.”

The statement cited the recent announcement by Abbassi and Platkin of a strategic plan for the next two years, an event not attended by Sayegh.

“Notably absent from that important community-wide briefing were the two plaintiffs and the members of the city’s administration behind this litigation,” said the Attorney General's Office. “This lawsuit — by a deputy public safety director, who claims to be the acting director and who had no part in these efforts, and by a police chief who was relieved of his management duties but still retains his full salary — is an effort to roll that progress back and put the interests of two individuals over the good of the city and its people.

“It is just the latest example in a long list of reasons that these specific individuals, and the administration that supports them, were — and remain — unfit to run the Paterson Police Department,” added state officials.

The presidents of Paterson’s two police unions declined to comment on the lawsuit.

What did activists say?

The leader of Paterson’s Black Lives Matter group said he opposed putting local officials back in control of the city department.

“They are not equipped to run the Paterson Police Department,” said the BLM activist, Zellie Thomas. “There was no accountability or transparency. For decades, we had misconduct, abuse and violence in the Paterson Police Department.”

Thomas said he has not been satisfied with the way the Police Department has operated under state control, asserting there still needs to be more accountability. The activist said he would prefer intervention by the federal government. But absent federal action, Thomas said, he would choose state control over local control.

What did Mayor Andre Sayegh say?

Sayegh, meanwhile, said the state takeover “interrupted” improvements that he said Ribeiro was making in the Police Department when the Attorney General’s Office intervened in March.

“Not a single state in our country allows for an attorney general to take over a local police department,” Sayegh asserted. “As the duly elected mayor of Paterson, we need to know if this action is even legal, and that's why I am an interested party in this lawsuit.”

“Prior to the attorney general's takeover, we were making dramatic changes in the Police Department,” the mayor added. “I took the bold action of firing the previous police chief [Mike Baycora], and the new police chief that I appointed only had a few weeks to transform the department. Moreover, we were implementing serious and meaningful change, which was interrupted by the takeover."

What does the suit seek?

The lawsuit is asking the courts to issue an injunction that would put Ribeiro back in charge of the Police Department while the litigation plays out to its conclusion. Under state control, Ribeiro was assigned to the Police Training Commission in Trenton.

Among the exhibits in the lawsuit was a May 5 email from Sayegh’s law director, Aymen Aboushi, opposing Ribeiro’s transfer. Aboushi wrote that the plan is for Ribeiro to resume working as Paterson’s police chief “once State intervention has ended.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Lawsuit seeks to end attorney general control of police